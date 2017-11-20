Man booked on a domestic abuse-child endangerment charge

A 24-year-old Amelia man was charged Saturday with committing domestic abuse battery on a woman in front of a small child, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Franklin Ortega, 24, of Cypress Street in Amelia, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law.

A deputy responded to a call for service from a home in Amelia regarding a disturbance in progress. During the investigation, the deputy found evidence that Ortega pushed a woman and took her cell phone while yelling at her, the sheriff said.

A small child was present during the battery, Hebert said. Ortega was booked into parish jail and then released on $3,500 bail.

Hebert reported responding to 105 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Karlyn Knudsen, 59, of Jamie Court Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Friday on charges of stop signs and yield signs violations, obstructed license plate, proper equipment required, expired license plate, expired inspection sticker and possession of tramadol.

A narcotics detective patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Friendship Alley and Lake Palourde Road.

The detective also observed that the vehicle had an obstructed license plate and missing side view mirror. The detective conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver who was identified as Knudsen. The detective received consent to search the vehicle and located over two dozen tramadol pills, Hebert said.

Knudsen was unable to provide a prescription for the drugs, the sheriff said. The detective also found that the license plate and inspection sticker were expired on the vehicle. Knudsen was jailed with no bail set.

—Michael Sweetser Sr., 66, of Field Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Saturday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, and possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle traveling in the middle of the roadway on Field Road before moving completely into the oncoming lane of traffic. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Sweetser.

While speaking with him, the deputy smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Sweetser’s breath and body, Hebert said. The deputy performed a standardized field sobriety test. Sweetser conducted the test poorly and later registered 0.162 grams-percent blood alcohol concentration on a breath test, Hebert said.

Sweetser was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. During booking, Sweetser was found to be in possession of marijuana cigarette, Hebert said. Sweetser was released on $4,750 bail.

—Cory Leblanc, 36, of Lagonda Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear for a drug court status conference and failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

A deputy made contact with Leblanc at his home and located the active warrant for his arrest. Leblanc was booked into parish jail with bail set at $100,000.

—Christopher Pollard, 32, of Seventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Sunday on two warrants charging him with failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court and three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy made contact with Pollard at a home on Lagonda Lane in Bayou Vista and located the active warrants for his arrest. Pollard was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 107 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Juan C. Santos, 17, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Friday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a high school in regard to a theft. Through security footage, Santos was developed as a suspect. Santos was located by school officials and admitted to taking the item, Blair said. Santos was jailed.

—Bryan K. Faulk, 33, of Village Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay fines.

Faulk was transported from the Patterson Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department for a Morgan City Court warrant. Faulk was jailed.

—Zacolby Granger, 25, of Grace Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Friday on charges of stop sign violation, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

A patrol officer in the area of Second Street and Brashear Avenue saw a vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Granger, who had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said.

The officer also located suspected marijuana in Granger’s possession, Blair said. Granger was jailed.

—Gersson S. Viniegra, 33, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines, a warrant charging him with two counts of probation violation and a warrant charging him with contempt of court.

Viniegra was transported from the St. Martin Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on Morgan City Court warrants. Viniegra was jailed.

—Jason P. Cavalier, 42, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:15 am. Saturday on charges of theft less than $1,000 and criminal damage to property.

Officers responded to a drug store on Brashear Avenue in regard to a theft. Management pointed out the individual to officers, who was identified as Cavalier, Blair said. Officers located items belonging to the store in Cavalier’s possession and one of the items was damaged, Blair said. Cavalier was jailed.

—Joseph H. Pollard Jr., 56, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to the area of Fifth and Greenwood streets in regard to an individual that was lying on the ground. Officers located the individual, who was later identified as Pollard, who Pollard appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Pollard was jailed.

—William K. Rawls, 55, of Carrol Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI second offense, improper lane usage and possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle in the area of La. 182 and Aycock Street crossing the center line several times. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Rawls, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Rawls performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. The officer also noticed an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle. Rawls was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

Rawls registered 0.122 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Rawls was jailed.

—Frank D. Peavy, 45, of North First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Sunday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft less than $1,000.

Officer responded to a home on Lousia Street in regard to a theft. The victim stated that Peavy had used her vehicle and had not returned it, Blair said.

The victim also believed he had stolen her purse, Blair said. Officers were given a description of the vehicle and were able to locate the vehicle at a residence on North First Street. Police located Peavy, and he was jailed.

—Herman Span, 48, of David Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a home on 11th Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and located Span. According to witnesses, Span had been at the home causing a disturbance and would not leave, Blair said. Span appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Span was jailed.

—Larry Washington, 39, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Fourth Street in regard to a disturbance. The victim stated that she and Washington had gotten into a verbal altercation, which later turned physical, Blair said.

The victim alleged that Washington had pushed her during the altercation, Blair said. Washington was located in the home and jailed.

—Victoria M. Daigle, 35, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Sunday on a charge of less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on Brashear Avenue in regard to a theft. Management provided security footage of the incident and the suspect was identified as Daigle, Blair said.

Police were able to locate Daigle at a home on First Street. Daigle allegedly admitted to the theft, Blair said. Daigle was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Tiffany Miracle, 34, of Napoleonville, was arrested at 4:43 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Bail was set at $167.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.