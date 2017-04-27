Man booked on domestic abuse charge

A 45-year-old Morgan City man was arrested on a domestic abuse battery charge Wednesday after police responded to a disturbance, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—James Edwards, 45, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, arrested at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery and a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.

Patrol officers responded to a home on McDermott Drive in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and learned that Edwards allegedly committed a battery on the victim. Edwards also had an active 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Edwards was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 40 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Lynn J. Matherne, 54, of Maplewood Drive in Houma, arrested at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension, no insurance, failure to secure load and expired license plate.

Patrol officers responded to U.S. 90 in regard to a vehicle crash. Officers arrived and observed debris in the roadway from a load that was not properly restrained and fell onto the roadway.

Matherne, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license and had no insurance on his vehicle, expired registration and an expired license plate. Matherne was jailed.

—Elmer Canizales, 25, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, arrested at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday on charges of no driver’s license and no seat belt.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and the driver was not properly restrained. Officers stopped the vehicle and identified Canizales as the driver. Canizales also did not have a valid driver’s license. Canizales was jailed.

—Johnny Deberry, 61, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, arrested at 1:59 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for eight counts of failure to appear to a pay fine. Deberry was located and arrested in the area of Fourth Street on city court warrants. Deberry was jailed.

—Roberto N. Acosta, 68, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, arrested at 4:32 a.m. Thursday on charges of no driver’s license and expired license plate.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with an expired license plate and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Acosta, did not have a valid driver’s license. Acosta was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 30 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Donna S. Reed, 46, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday for the following offenses: on charges of improper lane usage, speeding, possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, no insurance and switched license plate

A deputy traveling on U.S. 90 in Berwick observed a vehicle speeding and swerving onto the shoulder of the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Reed.

In addition to driving the vehicle with a suspended license and no insurance, the deputy found that the license plate displayed on the pick-up truck was not registered to the vehicle.

The deputy also saw an open bottle of liquor inside the vehicle. Reed was released on a summons to appear in court July 10.

—Anthony Beard, 40, of Cross Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Beard turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. He was released on $3,500 bail.

—Kirk Butler, 24, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unauthorized use of an access card.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional officer located the active warrant for Butler. He was released on a summons to appear in court July 10.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Jeremy Smith, 34, of La. 182 in Morgan City, while incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on 16th Judicial District Court warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies and simple battery.

Smith was booked and remains in jail with no bail set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.