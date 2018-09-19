Man booked on assault, damage-to-property warrants

A 38-year-old Morgan City man was booked Tuesday on warrants for assault, damage to property and disturbing the peace, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—John Menser, 38, of Judy Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with disturbing the peace intoxicated, simple assault and two counts of simple criminal damage to property.

A corrections deputy made contact with Menser when he turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a warrant for his arrest. Menser was arrested and released on $3,000 bail.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Charlie Williams Jr., 40, of 79 Pines Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was responding to a welfare concern in the area when he located Williams in a vehicle. The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, marijuana was found, Anslum said. Williams was arrested and given a summons to appear in court Dec. 6.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 48 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tonnia E. Wade, 44, of Duson, was arrested at 1 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with failure to pay probation fees and two counts of failure to pay fines. Wade was arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Wade was jailed.

—Misty Gaudet, 30, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of heroin.

An officer patrolling the area of Railroad Avenue near 11th Street located an individual identified as Gaudet. Gaudet was in possession of suspected heroin, Blair said. Gaudet was jailed.

—Eugene J. LeBlanc, 23, of Elaine Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to pay fines. LeBlanc was located on Ditch Avenue and arrested on a city court warrant. LeBlanc was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.