Man arrested on marijuana charge, cyberstalking warrant

A 33-year-old Morgan City man was caught Thursday with marijuana believed to be destined for illegal sales and also booked on warrant accusing him of threatening someone on Facebook, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Wilbert Harrison, 33, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant charging him with cyberstalking

—Heather M. Rentrop, 28, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Narcotics division detectives responded to a home in the area of La. 182 in regard to Harrison have an active arrest warrant, Blair said.

While at the home, investigators encountered Harrison and Rentrop. Harrison and Rentrop were in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said.

Police found evidence that the marijuana that Harrison possessed was destined to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said. The warrants for Harrison stem from a Jan. 24 investigation when police learned that Harrison allegedly threatened a victim via Facebook, Blair said. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Harrison’s arrest. Harrison and Rentrop were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Brittany N. Crouch, 31, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Thursday on a charge of contempt of court. Crouch was located and arrested in the area of Duke Street on city court warrants. Crouch was jailed.

—Jerri L. Champine-Dufren, 34, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with two counts of failure to appear for drug court and failure to appear to pay a fine.

Champine-Dufren was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on warrants for city court and 16th Judicial District Court. Champine-Dufren was jailed.

—Sarah A. Crouch, 28, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with simple battery.

Crouch was located and arrested at the police department. The warrant stems from a Nov. 17, 2017, investigation when police learned that Crouch allegedly struck the victim, Blair said. Crouch fled the scene prior to officer arrival therefore warrants were prepared for her arrest. Crouch was jailed.

—Anthony J. Martin, 34, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a contempt of court hearing.

Narcotics division investigators observed a vehicle being operated in area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in an erratic manner.

A stop was initiated, and Martin was identified as an occupant of the vehicle. Martin was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Martin was also had an active arrest warrant through 16th Judicial District Court. Martin was jailed.

—Jeremiah C. Arabie, 39, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI second offense and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Greenwood Street swerving from lane to lane. A stop was initiated, and Arabie was identified as the driver, Blair said.

Arabie was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Arabie registered 0.12 gram-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said.

Records indicate that Arabie had a prior DWI offense, Blair said. Arabie was jailed.

—Lisa E. Boudreaux, 53, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:41 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment. Boudreaux was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on city court warrants. Boudreaux was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Destiny Dinger, 29, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9 p.m. Thursday on charges of stop sign violation and driving under suspension. Dinger posted $1,250 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Quincy D. Jones, 29, of Wilson Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Thursday on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things. No bail was set yet.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 39 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.