Man accused of threatening employee

A 55-year-old man threatened an employee at a Morgan City business with a knife following a verbal altercation, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Ronald L. Johnson, 55, of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault.

Officers responded to a business on Victor II Boulevard in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to management who identified Johnson as the individual causing the disturbance.

Johnson had gotten into a verbal altercation with an employee and later threatened the employee with a knife, Blair said. Officers located Johnson on Seventh Street and arrested him. Johnson was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 120 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Stephen A. Boyd Jr., 30, of Ratcliff Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to the area of Federal Avenue and Egle Street in regard to an individual causing a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Boyd was identified as the individual causing the disturbance. Boyd also appeared to be intoxicated, Blair said. Boyd was jailed.

—Harrison Short, 52, of Willard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Officers responded to a home on Willard Street in regard to a disturbance. When officers arrived, witnesses identified Short as the individual causing the disturbance. Police located Short on Seventh Street. Short appeared intoxicated and suspected marijuana was found in his possession, Blair said. Short was jailed.

—Jacob P. Aucoin, 32, of Degravelle Road in Amelia, was arrested at midnight Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with management, who identified Aucoin as the one causing the disturbance. Officers located Aucoin, who appeared to be intoxicated, Blair said. Aucoin was jailed.

—Jeremie M. Paul Jr., 28, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with criminal damage to property.

Paul was located in the area of La. 182 near Martin Luther King Boulevard and arrested on a warrant. The warrant stems from a November incident during which Paul allegedly entered the victim’s home and damaged several items, Blair said. Paul was jailed.

—Madeline M. Trosclair, 25, of Edgewood Boulevard in Houma, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and no possession of driver’s license and warrants charging her with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of failure to appear in court.

—Tracie Pitre, 39, of Oak Forest Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for domestic abuse battery.

An officer in the area of Eighth Street observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Trosclair , did not have her driver’s license in her possession, Blair said.

A warrant check was done on Trosclair and the passenger of the vehicle, Pitre. Both Trosclair and Pitre had arrest warrants for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Trosclair was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Trosclair and Pitre were jailed.

—Mathew J. Giroir, 42, of Stephensville Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Giroir was located on La. 70 and arrested on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Giroir was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 114 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Randy Pinkerton, 22, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:22 a.m. Friday on three warrants for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle without proof of insurance, disobeying a traffic light, speeding and possession of alcoholic beverages in a vehicle.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a home on Hendricks Street in reference to a medical emergency. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Pinkerton. The deputy learned of active warrants for Pinkerton’s arrest. Pinkerton was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Christopher Marquez, 32, of Bernard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of crack cocaine and on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of driver must be licensed and DWI.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a male walking north on Lake Palourde Road in the lane of travel. The deputy stopped and made contact with the man, identified as Marquez.

Through the stop, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Marquez and also found crack cocaine on Marquez, the sheriff said. Marquez was jailed with no bail set.

—Chett Vonbuelow, 26, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Saturday on charges of failure to signal turn, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to give a proper turn signal. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Vonbuelow.

Through the stop, the deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and learned of an active warrant for Vonbuelow. Vonbuelow was booked into jail and then released on $5,000 bail.

—Travis Yates Sr., 37, of Chris Lane in Centerville, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of assault/family house member impeding breath/circulation.

—April Yates, 35, of Chris Lane in Centerville, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with theft.

Deputies patrolling Centerville were dispatched to a home on Chris Lane in reference to a welfare complaint. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Travis Yates and April Yates.

Through the investigation, the deputies learned that Travis Yates had an active warrant for his arrest out of Texas. The deputies also learned that April Yates had an active warrant for her arrest on the charge of theft, Anslum said.

That warrant stemmed from a Nov. 19 incident at a business in Bayou Vista in which several items were stolen by a female suspect who fled from the scene. During that investigation, the deputy found a purse with identification belonging to April Yates along with surveillance footage of the incident, Anslum said.

Travis Yates and April Yates were jailed. No bail is set for April Yates. Travis Yates is being held for another agency.

—Myrtle Naquin, 55, of La. 87 in Franklin, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a female subject walking in the roadway on Arlington Street. The deputy conducted a stop to make contact with the subject, identified as Naquin. Through the stop, the deputy found Naquin was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Anslum said. Naquin was released on a summons to appear March 6, 2019.

—Malcolm Riney, 28, of Pelican Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on charges of two counts of contempt of court speeding, driving under suspension and improper lane usage.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle cross over the fog line twice. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Riney. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Riney’s license was suspended, and there was an active warrant for his arrest, Anslum said. Riney was booked into jail and then released on $1,250 bail.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5 a.m. Sunday on charges of residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

A detective received a call in reference to a motor vehicle theft from a home in Bayou Vista that had been found in Assumption Parish. Upon arrival in Assumption Parish, the detective learned that another vehicle had been stolen and might possibly be in St. Mary Parish.

Through the investigation and with the assistance of the Morgan City Police Department, the second vehicle was located. The driver of the vehicle was a juvenile. As the investigation progressed, and with the assistance of the Assumption Parish detectives, the detective learned that the juvenile had stolen the cars and the juvenile also confessed to a residential burglary, Anslum said.

The juvenile was arrested and the case referred to juvenile court. The juvenile was transferred to Assumption Parish where he faces further charges.

—Varice Richardson, 25, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested 7:56 a.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Friendship Alley in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Richardson.

Through the investigation, deputies learned that Richardson had been in an altercation with another person at the home, Anslum said.

Deputies also learned that Richardson had an active warrant for his arrest. Richardson was jailed with no bail set.

—Trinity Todd, 23, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of accessory after the fact of simple escape.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a home on Henry Street in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Todd who stated she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. The deputy learned of an active warrant for Todd and advised her of the warrant. Todd was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—De’vontre Jones, 24, of Robinson Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Jones posted $459 cash bail.

—Jarravis Holly, 25, of Winder Road in Thibodaux, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Holly posted $459 cash bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.