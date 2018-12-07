Man accused of telephone harassment

A 30-year-old Patterson man was charged with telephone harassment after he sent multiple text messages to someone who asked him to stop, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Tristen Naquin, 30, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Thursday on a charge of telephone calls-harassment.

A deputy was dispatched to the sheriff’s office in Franklin in reference to a harassment complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant who said Naquin was sending multiple text messages to the complainant after being asked to stop, Anslum said. The deputy went to a home on Oxford Loupe Lane and made contact with Naquin. Naquin was released on a summons to appear March 6, 2019.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 38 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Joseph Wallace, 49, of La. 70 in Pierre Part, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of hydrocodone.

A corrections deputy made contact with Wallace when he was transported to parish jail from another agency on an active warrant. Wallace was booked on said warrant and incarcerated. Bail was set at $1,500.

—Christopher Singleton, 33, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, expired license plate and failure to honor a written promise to appear.

A deputy was dispatched to a home on Lake Palourde Road to assist with an investigation of a disturbance. During the investigation, the deputy went to a home on Justin Lane to speak to a person that had been involved in the disturbance.

While at the home, the deputy made contact with Singleton and was advised by dispatch of an active warrant for Singleton’s arrest. Singleton was advised of the warrant and jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Nicholas A. Breaux, 40, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with five counts of failure to pay fines.

Breaux was transported from the Franklin Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Breaux was jailed.

—Betty Metrejean, 54, of South Bay Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for driving under suspension.

Metrejean was arrested at the police department on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Metrejean was jailed.

—Aubrey J. Daigle, 60, of La. 1012 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for speeding.

Daigle was located on Third Street and arrested on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Daigle was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.