Man accused of sexual battery on woman

A 77-year-old Amelia man has been charged with sexual battery and simple battery stemming from a May 25 complaint.

—Rolando Villalobos, 77, of South Verret Street in Amelia, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday on St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants charging him with sexual battery and simple battery, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

Morgan City police officers located Villalobos on Victor II Boulevard. A warrant check revealed that Villalobos held active warrants with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Villalobos was jailed.

The warrants stem from a May 25 complaint during which Villalobos allegedly inappropriately grabbed a woman and slapped her.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Miguel A. Rodriguez, 27, of Roswell, New Mexico, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting an officer with violence and battery on an officer.

Officers responded to the Garber Street area in regard to an individual that was possibly intoxicated. Officers located the individual identified as Rodriguez.

Rodriguez appeared intoxicated and began resisting officers when trying to place him in handcuffs. Rodriguez also committed a battery on one of the officers. Rodriguez was subdued, placed under arrest and jailed.

—Jerry L. Percle, 48, of Canton Street in Berwick, was arrested at midnight Thursday on a warrant charging him with direct contempt of court. Percle turned himself into the police department on a city court warrant. Percle was jailed.

—Ronald Picou, 51, of Karen Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday on charges of remaining after being forbidden and criminal damage to property.

Officers responded to a home on Federal Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to the victim. The victim stated she wanted Picou removed from her property and that he damaged one of the doors inside the home.

Officers located Picou inside the home and removed him. Reports indicate that Picou returned to the home. Officers arrived and placed Picou was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Heather Zuniga, 33, of Cedar Grove in Labadieville, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension, red light violation and on an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant charging her with issuing worthless checks. No bail is set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—Manidrell Smith, 35, of La. 317 in Centerville, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery. No bail is set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 43 complaints and reported no arrests.