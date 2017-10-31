Man accused of exposing self to juvenile

A 32-year-old Morgan City man has been charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and obscenity stemming from a September investigation, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Randy M. Lee, 32, of Faith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Monday on warrants charging him with obscenity, indecent behavior with a juvenile and simple battery.

Lee was located and arrested at the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Morgan City police warrants. The warrants stem from a Sept. 28 investigation in regard to a man who allegedly exposed himself to a juvenile victim and committed a battery on the victim, Blair said.

Lee was identified as a suspect during the investigation, and police found evidence linking him to the crime, Blair said. Lee was jailed.

Blair reported responding to 53 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Anthony D. Lightfoot, 35, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial.

Lightfoot was located and arrested in the area of Fourth Street on an active warrant held by the 16th Judicial Court. Lightfoot was transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 38 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Justin Lovell, 24, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Monday on charges of criminal damage to property and contempt of court.

On Oct. 30, deputies working security at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin observed Lovell punch a wall in a hallway of the courthouse, causing damage to it, Hebert said. With the assistance of Franklin police, Lovell was detained. Following an investigation, Lovell was jailed with no bail set.

—Crystal Thompson, 39, of Field Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding shoplifting at a store in Amelia. The deputy developed Thompson as a suspect in the crime and collected evidence that she concealed items in her purse before leaving the business without paying for the goods, Hebert said.

The deputy located Thompson at her home and recovered the stolen items. Thompson was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3, 2018.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.