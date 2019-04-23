Man accused of committing battery on girlfriend, damaging vehicle

A 30-year-old man was charged with committing a battery on his girlfriend and damaging her vehicle in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Kiethen K Humphrey, 30, of Cardinal Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. Monday on charges of domestic abuse battery and criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Officers were dispatched to a Cardinal Street address in reference to a domestic abuse battery complaint. Upon officers arriving they spoke to the victim and learned her boyfriend, Humphrey, had committed a battery on her and damaged her vehicle, Blair said. Officers located and arrested Humphrey on the scene. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 33 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Alton Michael Kemp Jr., 32, of Verdun Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at noon Monday on warrants charging him with five counts of failure to appear in court and four counts of contempt of court.

An officer came into contact with Kempt on Wren Street. A warrants check revealed city court had active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Heath Johnson, 49, of Lawrence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery. Officers located Johnson on Lawrence Street on a warrant. He was jailed.

—Alita M. Tabb, 19, of Morgan City, was arrested at 11 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court. Tabb was located at the police department and arrested. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Darnisha Erica Veal, 22, of Milan Street in Metairie, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Monday on charges of procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle and driving under suspension.

A deputy conducting traffic enforcement on U.S. 90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Morgan City, La., observed a vehicle refusing to enter the left lane while first responders were working a crash. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, identified as Veal. A background check on Veal revealed she was driving under suspension, Smith said. She was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

—Elizabeth Ann Miller, 56, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for obedience to officers and traffic signs, direct contempt and failure to honor a written promise.

Miller was located at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City on the active warrant. She was jailed with bail set at $350.

—Whitney Ann Klein, 54, of Cypress Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for telephone calls-harassment.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Klein. A background check revealed the active warrant. She was booked into parish jail and released on a summons to appear in court July 29.

—Christine Williams, 61, of Joseph Street in Amelia, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with possession of marijuana.

Williams was located at her home on the above-mentioned warrant. She was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Larry J. Hatfield, 29, of Myrtle Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Monday on charges of no motor vehicle inspection sticker, no insurance and suspended driver’s license. Bail was set at $757.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Sabrina Acosta, 35, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Monday on charges of speeding 62 mph in a 45 mph zone and driving under suspension. Acosta posted $327 bail.