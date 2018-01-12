Identities of mini scooter theft suspects sought

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects believed to have stolen six mini scooters from Walmart in Bayou Vista during December, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

On the evening of Dec. 18, 2017, and in the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 2017, deputies responded to two reports of theft made by Walmart security personnel in Bayou Vista.

The detective assigned to the case says a total of six Segway mini scooters were stolen from the store. Four suspects are seen on video surveillance entering the business and then working together to load a shopping cart with the merchandise before walking out of the store without paying for the items.

During one of the incidents, store employees attempted to stop the suspects. Detectives are asking for your assistance in identifying them. If you have information on who they are or where the stolen items are, contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622, 337-828-1960, or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.