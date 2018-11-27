Employee accused of improperly scanning items

An employee at a Morgan City business admitted to improperly scanning merchandise, allowing customers to pay a lower price, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Morrisuantee V. Charles, 26, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to a theft involving an employee. Police arrived and spoke with management. Charles, an employee at the business, was not properly scanning merchandise, allowing customers to pay a lower price, Blair said.

Officers spoke to Charles, who admitted to the theft, Blair said. Charles was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 52 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Acklin S. Crochet, 18, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday on charges of criminal trespass and remaining after being forbidden.

Officers responded to a home on South Railroad Avenue in regard to an individual trespassing on the property. Police arrived and spoke with the homeowner who stated that Crochet had come to his home knocking on the door and he was not allowed on the property.

Officers spoke to Crochet and told him to leave the area. A short time later, officers returned to the home regarding Crochet being back on the property, Blair said. Officers located Crochet outside the home and arrested him. Crochet was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 47 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tiven Butler, 29, of Tall Timbers Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Narcotics detectives were conducting a search warrant at a home on Tall Timbers Street when they made contact with Butler. Detectives found marijuana belonging to Butler, Anslum said. Butler was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

—Betty Jo Butler, 52, of Tall Timbers Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Rhondalyn Butler, 32, of Tall Timbers Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of theft.

Deputies patrolling the area of Patterson were dispatched to assist detectives in conducting a search warrant at a home on Tall Timbers Street. The deputies made contact with Betty Butler and Rhondalyn Butler at the home.

Both had active warrants for their arrest. Deputies also found marijuana belonging to Betty Butler, the sheriff said. Betty Butler and Rhondalyn Butler were booked into jail. Rhondalyn Butler was released on $1,250 bail. Betty Butler was released on $1,000 bail.

—A juvenile male, 16, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with store personnel who stated that two males had come into the store and left without paying for merchandise, Anslum said.

Sometime later, the deputy was informed by dispatch that the two males had come back to the business. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two males.

One of the juveniles admitted to the theft, the sheriff said. The juvenile was transported to the Morgan City office for booking. The juvenile was released to his parent pending juvenile court proceedings.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.