Colorado man caught on assault warrant

A Colorado man was captured Tuesday in Morgan City on a fugitive felony assault warrant, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Jerral Wade Prestenbach, 29, of Curtis Street in Denver, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday on a fugitive warrant from the Denver County Sheriff’s Office charging him with felony assault.

Officers spoke with Prestenbach at the Morgan City Police Department and learned that he was wanted from Denver County Sheriff’s office for felony assault, Blair said. Prestenbach was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 45 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Ronald Johnson Jr., 27, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday on charges of window tint violation and resisting an officer.

Officers saw a vehicle in the area of U.S. 90 and La. 182 and stopped that vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver identified as Johnson was asked to produce his vehicle paperwork.

Johnson was being detained when he attempted to flee from the officer. Johnson was caught but continued to fight with the officers on scene, Blair said. Johnson was jailed.

—Chet Von Buelow, 26, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday on city court warrants charging him contempt of court and failure to appear to pay probation fee.

Von Buelow was arrested at police department on warrants. Von Buelow was jailed.

—John May, 28, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine in city court and charges of improper lighting and contempt of court.

Officers saw May walking in the area Seventh Street and knew that city court had warrants on May. Officers made contact with May and advised him of the warrants. May was jailed.

—Kalab Wood, 24, of 3 B’s Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to comply with drug court.

Officers located Wood on La. 70 in Morgan City and knew of outstanding warrants from 16th Judicial District Drug Court. Officers spoke with Wood and advised him of the warrant. Wood was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Dustin Burch, 24, of Hendricks Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana over 14 grams.

A detective made contact with Burch at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to Burch having an active warrant for his arrest. Burch was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court March 6, 2019.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.