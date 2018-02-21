Bayou L'Ourse man arrested in Belle River home, vehicle burglaries

An 18-year-old Bayou L'Ourse man has been arrested in connection with multiple home and vehicle burglaries in the Belle River area, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—Austin Cole Williams, 18, of Aristle Road in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Feb. 16 on charges of four counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of simple burglary of vehicles.

The arrest was made in connection with a series of automobile and residential burglaries reported Oct. 11, 2017, to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that the crimes had occurred reasonably closed to each other in the Belle River area. Detectives determined that automobiles had been rummaged through and personal items including a least one shotgun had been stolen, Falcon said. Detectives noted that forced entry had been made into several homes, Falcon said.

Detectives have recovered some of the stolen items. With the public’s assistance, video surveillance, multiple interviews and mutual aid from the St. Martin and Bienville Parish sheriff’s offices, several suspects were identified and charged.

Krislyn Vining, 23, of Sisters Landing in Berwick, and Kaleb Smith, 17, of Maple Street in Morgan City, were previously arrested in the case on the same charges as Williams.

Also in the same case, Taylor Rosson, 20, of Ribbonwood Drive in Denham Springs, had bee previously arrested on charges of four counts of principal to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of principal to simple burglary of vehicles.

Williams remains in the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bail hearing.