Arrest Reports 9-18-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Jonathan Killingsworth, of 112 Dotties Lane, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 7:47 a.m. on the charge of criminal trespass.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to Marin Lane in reference to a disturbance aboard a school bus. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the driver and Killingsworth and learned that Killingsworth had stepped aboard the bus to speak to him. Killingsworth was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Killingsworth was released on a $1,000 bond.

Juvenile male, 13, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 4:32 p.m. on the charge of simple battery.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista were dispatched to a local business in reference to a battery that had occurred. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with a juvenile who claimed that another juvenile had punched him in the face during a conversation. During the investigation, the deputy made contact with and subsequently transported the second juvenile to the branch office for processing. The juvenile was released into the custody of a parent pending juvenile court proceedings.

Christina Breaux, 25, of 100 Olive Lane, Patterson, was arrested on Friday at 12:44 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving without a license.

A deputy patrolling Amelia made contact with Breaux who was walking on Lake Palourde Road. While speaking with Breaux, the deputy learned of an active warrant for her arrest in Morgan City. Breaux was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking and was transferred to Morgan City.

Alan Granger, 28, of 107 Odile Lane, Amelia, was arrested Friday at 12:34 a.m. on the charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

A deputy patrolling the area of Baldwin was dispatched to a residence on Rosebud Street to assist a Baldwin Police officer with an assault complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a man who claimed that Granger had pulled a gun on him. The deputy proceeded to the residence and through the investigation, Granger was located. Granger was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Leo Rodriguez, 31, of 107 Odile Lane, Amelia, was arrested Friday at 4:19 a.m. on the charge of criminal trespass.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a local business in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy observed Rodriguez pointing at a vehicle that was attempting to exit the parking lot. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who had been in an argument with Rodriguez. During the investigation, Rodriguez swung at the deputy and resisted forcibly. Rodriguez was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

Dwight Collins, 40, of 108 Collins Lane, Charenton, was arrested Monday at 9:43 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

A deputy patrolling the area of Charenton was dispatched to a residence on Collins Lane in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Collins who was yelling and cursing at deputies and his girlfriend, refusing to stop after being asked. Collins was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $1,000.

Fedora Estay, 79, of 2004 Main St., Patterson, was arrested Monday at 3:02 a.m. on the charge of theft attempted.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a local business in reference to a theft of merchandise complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Estay and personnel from the business who witnessed the attempted theft. Through the investigation, the merchandise was identified and returned to the business. Estay was arrested and released on a summons.

Juvenile male, 15, of Jeanerette, was arrested Monday at 12:30 p.m. on the charge of simple criminal damage to property.

A detective was provided information on a possible juvenile suspect, from deputies working a case of a tractor that had been moved without authorization. During the investigation, the detective met with the juvenile and the guardians of the juvenile and learned that the juvenile did operate and move the tractor, abandoning it in a cane field. The juvenile was arrested and subsequently released to the guardians pending juvenile court proceedings.

Jaquisha Singleton, 25, of 56207 La. 51, Independence, was arrested Tuesday at 1:01 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal tinted windows.

A corrections deputy made contact with Singleton when she turned herself in at the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for her arrest. Singleton was arrested and booked on said warrant. No bail was set.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest:

Bernard Babino, 44, of St. Joseph Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:42 p.m., on two warrants for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of no seat belt, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Babino was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Shaun Benward, 31, of Leila Street, Ocean Springs, Miss., was arrested Saturday on charges of criminal trespass and possession of marijuana, and was released on a summons.

Ernest Davenport, 61, of Macarthur Boulevard, New Orleans, was arrested Saturday on the charge of possession of marijuana, and was released on a summons.

On Saturday, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a trespasser. During the investigation, Benward and Davenport were arrested.

Jennifer Mora, 42, of Choctaw Street, Charenton, was arrested Saturday on a Baldwin Police Department warrant for the charge of theft.

She was released to Baldwin Police Department without incident.

Derrick Doumit, 31, of Sarah Street, New Iberia, was arrested Sunday on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting, and was released on a summons.

Galen Schexnayder, 42, of North Louisiana Avenue, Kaplan, La., was arrested Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and criminal damage to property. He was transported to the parish jail.

On Sunday, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a fight. During the investigation, Doumit and Schexnayder were arrested.