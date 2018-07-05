Arrest Reports 7-5-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff reported the following arrests:

Cory Jones, 33, of 562 Ehrlich St., Berwick, was arrested Tuesday at 12:37 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of following too close and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy working in booking located a warrant for Jones’ arrest while booking him in on other charges. Jones was released on a $6,500 bond.

Chad Lopez, 42, of 911 Providence St., New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday at 1:14 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery.

Lopez was transported from the Iberia Parish Jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. Bail is set at $4,000.

Terrell Charles, 20, of 1256 Martin Luther King Road, Charenton, was arrested Tuesday at 2:58 p.m. on the charge of battery of a correctional officer.

St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center Corrections deputies encountered Charles while performing feeding duties. Charles became irate with deputies and struck them. Charles was removed from his dorm and booked on said charges. Charles remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Billi Driskell, 42, of 123 Cypress Lane, Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 1:02 p.m. on a Morgan City Police Department warrant for charges of simple battery and criminal damage to property.

A deputy patrolling Amelia made contact with Driskell on Village Lane and learned of the active warrant for her arrest. Driskell was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $30,000.

Herman Jack, 53, of 1148 La. 182, Lot 2, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:58 p.m. on the charge of possession of crack cocaine.

A deputy patrolling the area of Baldwin observed a subject, identified as Jack, riding a bicycle without a light source. Upon making contact with Jack, the deputy observed him drop something on the ground. The item was later identified as crack cocaine. Jack was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. No bail is set.

Ramsy Souriyakhamphong, 43, of 508 Brooke Drive, New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday at 11:08 p.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension and improper lane usage.

Deputies patrolling the Franklin area were dispatched to the area of La. 182 near Sawmill Road, for a reckless driver.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop with said vehicle and made contact with the driver, Souriyakhamphong. Upon making contact with Souriyakhamphong, deputies could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Deputies learned that while traveling on US 90, Souriyakhamphong weaved in and out of traffic, almost striking other vehicles, and also that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. A deputy conducted standardized field sobriety and Souriyakhamphong performed poorly. Souriyakhamphong refused chemical testing. Souriyakhamphong was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. Souriyakhamphong was released on a $6,250 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

Brandon Davis, 39, of Willow Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 12:49 a.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace by intoxication. Davis was booked, processed, and held on a $368 bond.

Marcus Dupas, 34, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Dupas was booked, processed, and held on a $2,500 bond.