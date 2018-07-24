Arrest Reports 7-24-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Anslum reported the following arrests:

Markila Ruffin, 24, of 342 Easy St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 10:51 a.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of theft. She was released on a summons.

Lynette Guidry 35, of 111 Duhon Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 3:07 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of possession of meth. No bond was set.

Bobbie Fitch, 36, of 1530 US 90W, Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 4:52 p.m. on failure to appear warrants on charges of disturbing the peace by offensive words and by fighting. No bond was set.

Warren Gabriel Jr., 34, of Abbeville, was arrested today at 2:10 a.m. on charges of DWI and improper lane use. He was released on $2,750 bond.

Justin Singleton, 20, of 1008 Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 5:29 p.m. on a Franklin Third Ward Marshal’s Office warrant charging him with simple battery. Narcotics officers made the arrest and Singleton was released on $2,500 bond.

Kelvin Johnson, 39, of 975 La. 318, Four Corners, was arrested Monday at 6:19 p.m. by Narcotics Section officers on charges of possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice and a warrant charging him with possession of crack cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute and transactions involving drug proceeds.

Also arrested was Jericho Charles, 29, of 146 La. 668, F our Corners, Monday at 6:19 p.m. on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Charles was released on a summons to appear in court and Johnson was released on a $15,500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests stemming from an investigation July 22 of an armed robbery that occurred in the area of St. John St. Upon arrival, officers learned that an unknown male subject approached the victim, armed with a handgun, and demanded all the victim’s belongings.

Through investigation, the suspect was later identified as Mitchell Guilbeau, 23, of Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested on July 23 at 12:41 p.m. on charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Guilbeau was additionally charged with a warrant for parole violation. No bond was set.

Jared Eugene, 32, of Captain Boutte, Jeanerette, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Eugene was booked, processed, and held with no bond set.

Matthew Freeman, 25, of Joseph Street, Baldwin, was arrested on July 23 on a warrant for 15th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of wrong way on one way and no seat belt. Freeman was booked, processed, and held with no bond set.

Herbert Smith, 57, of Pershing Street, Baldwin, was arrested on July 23 at 10:38 p.m., on a warrant charging him with theft of goods. Smith was booked, processed, and held on a $1,500 bond.