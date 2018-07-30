Arrest Reports 7-20-18

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Jeremiah Smith, 25, of Trowbridge Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday on the charge of theft, and was released on a summons. On Jan. 1, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned that Smith allegedly committed the theft but had already left the premises; and a warrant was issued for Smith.

On Wednesday, Franklin Police Department arrested Smith on the warrant.

He was then turned over to the Chitimacha Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Elizabeth Hebert, 60, of 724 Prairie Road North, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 10:26 p.m. on charges of reckless operation with an accident, careless operation and failure to maintain control.

A deputy patrolling the area of Jeanerette observed a vehicle in the cane field near AB Martin Road. The deputy made contact with the driver, Hebert. The deputy found evidence that Hebert became distracted, causing her to leave the roadway. Hebert was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Hebert was released on a summons.

Conley Jones, 69, of 1366 Joseph St., Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 10:10 p.m. on charges of improper turn, license plate obstruction, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City observed a vehicle make an illegal left turn at the intersection of Allison Street and Martin Luther King. The deputy made contact with the driver, Jones. The deputy learned that Jones was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located a glass pipe. Jones was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Bail is set at $3,000.

Jonathan Beadle, 28, of 402 Pecan Drive, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 1:51 a.m. on a Patterson Police Department warrant for charges of simple assault, possession of marijuana and possession of Xanax.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at a boat landing. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Beadle. Through the investigation, the deputy located marijuana and Xanax inside the vehicle. No bail is set.

Georgeallen Ribardi, 27, of 1406 N. Third St., Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 5:42 p.m. on charges of reckless operation and off-road vehicles on a public roadway.

Narcotics Section detectives patrolling Bayou Vista observed an ATV being operated recklessly on Teche Road. After a short pursuit, detectives made contact with the driver, Ribardi, in a cane field off of La. 182. Ribardi was released on a summons.

Bridget Bergeron, 42, of 2686 Fourth St., Berwick, was arrested Friday at 12:41 p.m. on the charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a theft complaint at a local business. The deputy found evidence that Bergeron attempted to leave the business without paying for items concealed on her person. Bergeron was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bergeron was released on a $1,500 bond.

Eric Hunt, 41, of 124 Bayouview Drive, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 3:57 p.m. on warrants for failure to appear on charges of criminal neglect of family—$11,915.44, criminal neglect of family—$2,537.00, criminal neglect of family—$11,744.15 and criminal neglect of family—$77,925.57.

Hunt was transported from the Terrebonne Parish Jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $104,122.

Reynol Lopez-Robley, 32, of 205 Neptune Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Friday at 7:05 p.m. on charges of hit and run, careless operation, no driver’s license, no insurance and no vehicle registration.

A deputy patrolling Amelia responded to a single vehicle crash on US 90W near the Amelia exit. Upon arrival, the deputy located an unoccupied vehicle in the marsh. The deputy made contact with the driver, Lopez-Robley, and found evidence that he lost control of the vehicle. The deputy learned that Lopez-Robley was operating the vehicle with no insurance and registration. The deputy also learned that Lopez-Robley was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Lopez-Robley was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,250.

Daquien Poole, 22, of 166 Faith Trailer Circle, Houma, was arrested Saturday at 1:40 a.m. on charges of improper lane usage and possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson observed a vehicle cross the fog line and travel onto the shoulder of US 90 near Cotton Road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Poole. Upon making contact, the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located a bag of marijuana. Poole was released on a summons.

Diara Taylor, 25, of 100 Legacy Lane, Youngsville, was arrested Saturday at 3:46 a.m. on charges of driving under suspension and no license plate light.

A deputy patrolling the area of Baldwin observed a vehicle traveling on La. 83 without proper license plate lighting. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Taylor. Through the course of the stop, the deputy learned that Taylor was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Taylor was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Taylor was released on a $1,250 bond.

Camille St. Julien, 28, of 720 West Washington St., New Iberia, was arrested Saturday at 3:46 a.m. on charges of driving under suspension and speeding.

A deputy patrolling the area of Jeanerette observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on La. 182. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, St. Julien. The deputy also learned that St. Julien was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. St. Julien was released on a summons.

Billy Bailey, 25, of 34501 Railroad Road, Gueydan, was arrested Saturday at 1:47 p.m. on the charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle traveling slowly in the left lane of travel on US 90. The deputy made contact with Bailey and found that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Bailey was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bailey was released on a $1,000 bond.

David Aucoin Jr., 22, of 140 Mill Road, Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 7:54 p.m. on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista made contact with Aucoin while investigating an unrelated call for service. The deputy learned of an active warrant for Aucoin’s arrest. During a search of Aucoin’s person, the deputy located a marijuana grinder. Aucoin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

Justin Crews, 36, of 156 Chirpy’s Lane, Amelia, was arrested Saturday at 8:48 p.m. on charges of driving under suspension and no license plate light.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle traveling on Lake Palourde Road without proper license plate lighting. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Crews. Through the course of the stop, the deputy learned that Crews was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Crews was released on a summons.

Karl Zimmer, 43, of 1509 Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday at 9:24 p.m. on a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for the charge of domestic abuse battery involving strangulation.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City made contact with Zimmer while serving a protective order. The deputy learned that Zimmer held an active warrant for his arrest. Zimmer was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Mary Fourier, 59, of 81 East Main St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 1:38 a.m. on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tail light violation.

A deputy patrolling the area of Baldwin observed a vehicle traveling with one tail light on La. 182, near Ralph Darden Parkway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Fourier. Upon making contact with Fourier, the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located marijuana, a grinder, rolling papers, and a glass pipe inside. Fourier was released on a summons.

Carissa Lewis, 42, of 726 Myrtis St., was arrested Sunday at 2:52 a.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless operation.

A deputy patrolling the area of Jeanerette responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 90, at the La. 318 exit ramp. The deputy made contact with one of the drivers, Lewis. While speaking with Lewis, the deputy could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her person. The deputy conducted standardized field sobriety and Lewis performed poorly. Lewis was transported to the Franklin Police Department for chemical testing on the Intoxilyzer 9000. Lewis’ blood alcohol content was 0.0109g percent. Lewis was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Lewis was released on a $2,750 bond.

Pablo Garcia, 42, of 12 Serenade Circle, Wimberly, Texas was arrested Sunday at 9:43 p.m. on charges of speeding, driving while intoxicated and illegal use of weapons.

A deputy patrolling Amelia responded to the area of West Side Park Lane for a complaint of shots fired. The deputy found evidence that the person responsible fled the area in a vehicle. While continuing to search the area, the deputy observed a vehicle, matching the given description, traveling at a high rate of speed on Lake Palourde Road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Garcia. Upon making contact with Garcia, the deputy could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle and his person. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located a 9mm firearm inside. The deputy conducted standardized field sobriety and Garcia performed poorly. Garcia was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing on the Intoxilyzer 9000. Garcia’s blood alcohol content was 0.228g percent. Garcia was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest:

Jovanta Henry, 25, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 10:52 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of aggravated battery.

Henry was additionally arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Henry was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Amber Baldwin, 27, of Franklin, was arrested Friday at 8:49 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baldwin was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Rory Landry, 36, of Franklin, was arrested Friday at 8:50 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation. Landry was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Courtney Bourda, 35, of Anderson Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 12:09 p.m. on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace. Bourda was booked, processed, and released on a $2,750 bond.

Nelson Burney Jr., 36, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 6:52 a.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated, no insurance and texting while driving.

Burney was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Tasha Louis, 36, of Gates Drive, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 5:59 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of filing a false complaint against a law enforcement officer.

Louis was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.

Lawrence Milton Jr., 40, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 6:22 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery. Milton was booked, processed, and held on a $2,500 bond.