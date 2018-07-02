Arrest Reports 7-2-18

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

Samantha Jones, 34, of Seventh Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of theft.

Jones was booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

Dewellyn Howard Sr., 37, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 12:34 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family. Howard was booked, processed and held on a $4,882 bond.

James Johnson, 69, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 4:47 p.m. on the charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Johnson was booked, processed, and released to appear in 16th Judicial District Court.

Arthur Ross, 22, of Duchamp Road, Broussard, was arrested Saturday at 10:51 p.m. on charges of establishing of speed zones, possession of Schedule I narcotics—second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile. Ross was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Paul Antoine, 17, of Tenth Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 6:39 p.m. on the charge of simple assault. Antoine was booked, processed, and held on a $1,000 bond.

Ernest Blanks, 19, of Avenue D, Dickinson, Texas, was arrested Sunday at 6:58 p.m. on charges of simple battery and theft. Blanks was booked, processed, and held on a $4,000 bond.

Colby Spain, 35, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 2:15 a.m. on warrants for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on charges of criminal neglect of family. Spain was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Jonathan Sanders Sr., 37, of 204 South Penn Road, Baldwin, was arrested Friday at 1:25 p.m. on charges of reckless operation with accident, no driver’s license and resisting arrest.

Deputies patrolling the area of Franklin responded to a crash on La. 182 near Irish Bend Road. Deputies made contact with the driver, Sanders, who initially refused to provide information. Deputies found evidence that Sanders operated the vehicle recklessly, causing him to crash. Deputies also learned that Sanders was operating the vehicle without a license. Sanders was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. No bail is set.

Ingrid Jack, 27, of 229 Pickett Lane, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 5:01 p.m. on charges of no insurance, no driver’s license, improper backing and failure to report accident.

A deputy patrolling St. Joseph responded to a residence on Pickett Lane, for a crash. The deputy learned that the victim’s vehicle was struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to his arrival. The deputy found evidence that Jack was the registered owner of the vehicle that left the scene. The deputy made contact with Jack and learned that she was operating said vehicle without insurance and without a driver’s license. Jack was released on a summons.

Keenze Howard Sr., 53, of 163 Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 5:05 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery.

Deputies responded to a residence on Easy Street for a domestic abuse complaint. The deputy learned that Howard struck the victim several times. Howard was transported to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for booking and incarceration. Howard was released.

April Phillips, 38, of 1504 Main St., Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:41 p.m. on the charge of theft.

Emilie Elkins, 25, of 317 Gilbeau Road, Lafayette, was arrested Friday at 9:41 p.m. on the charge of theft.

Tonya Clements, 31, of 114 Lee Charles Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:41 p.m. on the charge of theft.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a local business for a shoplifting complaint. Deputies learned that several items were taken from the store. Through the investigation, deputies made contact with Phillips, Elkins, and Clements and recovered the items that were reported stolen. Phillips, Elkins, and Clements were all released on a summons.

Joseph Lumpkin, 55, of 311 Martin Luther King Blvd., Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 3:52 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

While investigating an unrelated complaint, deputies made contact with Lumpkin and learned of the warrant for his arrest. Lumpkin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. No bail is set.

Tyrone Weber, 34, of 101 Kerry Lane, Charenton, was arrested Saturday at 3:33 p.m. on a warrant for charges of speeding, stop sign violation, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of Alprazolam.

A deputy patrolling the Charenton area made contact with Weber on Kerry Lane in regards to having an active warrant for his arrest. The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred earlier during the morning. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle being operated by Weber. During the course of the stop, Weber exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies observed marijuana in the ashtray of the vehicle, and during a search, located a plastic bag containing Alprazolam pills. Weber was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. Weber was released on a $7,500 bond.

Jacoby Chevalier, 33, of 602 Sebby Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on charges of hit and run, driving under suspension and driving while intoxicated.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a crash in the parking lot of a local business. While en route to the business, the deputy received a description of a vehicle that left the scene prior to his arrival. The deputy located said vehicle and made contact with the driver, Chevalier. Upon making contact with Chevalier, the deputy noticed a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person. The deputy conducted standardized field sobriety and Chevalier performed poorly. Chevalier registered a 0.286g% blood alcohol concentration on a breath test. The deputy also learned that Chevalier was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Chevalier was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. Bail is set at $7,000.

Brandon Pike, 24, of 214 Chauvin Drive, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 9:41 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment law.

Lacey Foret, 24, of 203 St. Peter St., Patterson was arrested Saturday at 9:41 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment law.

Deputies responded to Teche Regional Medical Center for a domestic abuse incident that took place at a residence on Ratcliff Lane. The deputy made contact with Foret and learned that she and Pike were involved in a physical altercation. The deputy found evidence that the altercation took place in the presence of minor children. Pike and Foret were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. Pike and Foret were both released on a $3,500 bond.

Brennan Skinner Sr., 25, of 1061 Grace St., Siracusa, was arrested Sunday at 2:44 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple escape, a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of attempted possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

A deputy patrolling the Morgan City area made contact with Skinner at a local business. The learned of active warrants for Skinner’s arrest. Skinner was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Luis Corrales, 32, of 112 Hotard Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 11:58 a.m. on a warrant for charges of criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery child endangerment law.

A deputy made contact with Corrales on Hotard Lane in regard to an active warrant. The warrant stemmed from a domestic abuse complaint reported in March of 2017.

A deputy found evidence that Corrales struck the victim in the presence of minor children, and also damaged property belonging to the victim. Corrales was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. No bail is set.

Ricky Simon, 60, of 108 Romero Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday at 8:40 p.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Deputies patrolling the Jeanerette area responded to a disturbance on Romero Lane. During the course of the investigation, deputies found evidence that Simon was heavily intoxicated and became irate with several individuals in the area. Simon was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. Simon was released on a $1,000 bond.

Blake Dinger, 25, of 330 Neptune St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Sunday at 10:58 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of contempt of court, obedience to officers and traffic signs.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista made contact with Dinger on Neptune Street and learned of an active warrant for his arrest. Dinger was transported to the St. Mary Law Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. Bail is set at $350.