Arrest Reports 6-12-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Austin Duncan, 24, of 20275 US 90 Frontage Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Monday at 4:31 p.m. on charges of driving under suspension and careless operation.

A deputy patrolling the Jeanerette area responded to a report of a crash where a vehicle struck the side of the US 90 Bridge near La. 318. The deputy conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle matching the given description and made contact with the driver, Duncan. The deputy found evidence that the vehicle was involved in a crash and learned that Duncan was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Duncan was released on a summons.

Teraza Foster, 51, of 308 Carol Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested on a warrant for the charge of issuing worthless checks.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responding to an unrelated call for service made contact with Foster. The deputy learned that Foster held an active warrant for her arrest. Foster was released on a summons.

Brandon Gaudet, 28, of 112 Ledoux Circle, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 5:03 a.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, domestic abuse child endangerment and criminal damage to property.

A deputy patrolling Centerville responded to a disturbance at a residence on La. 317. Through the investigation, the deputy found evidence that Gaudet struck and strangled the victim in the presence of children. The deputy also found evidence that Gaudet caused damages inside the residence. Deputies located Gaudet in the Bayou Vista area where he was taken into custody. Gaudet was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and incarceration. No bail is set.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

A 15-year-old juvenile of Charenton was arrested Thursday on the charge of theft, and was released to his parent, on a summons.

An officer responded to a tribal business in reference to a reported theft. During the investigation, it was learned that the 15-year-old juvenile had allegedly committed the theft, and he was arrested.

Timothy Davidson, 54, of Vermaas Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, was arrested Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was transported to the parish jail.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a suspicious person. During the investigation, it was learned that Davidson had allegedly committed the offenses, and was arrested.

Winifred Mejia-Lopez, 57, Maple Street, Shreveport, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV Klonopin, possession of legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the parish jail.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to an ongoing investigation. During the investigation, Lopez was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics, and was arrested.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Kevin James, 32, of Cedar Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 12:32 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of domestic abuse battery—first offense. James was booked, processed and held on a $2,500 bond.