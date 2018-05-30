Arrest Reports 5-30-18

Third Ward Marshal Carla B. Weideboerner reported the following arrest:

Quinntrell Feist, 25, of 612 B Pellerin St., Jeanerette, was arrested at his residence by the Jeanerette Police Department after assistance was requested by the Franklin Marshal’s Office.

Feist was arrested on a Franklin Third Ward warrant for charges of a stop sign violation and driving without a license. Feist was transported to the Franklin Police Department by a Franklin Deputy Marshal and released on a $400 cash bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Shawn Jenkins, 41, of Pickett Lane, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. on the charge of simple battery. Jenkins was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Jeremiah Garces, 26, of 1601 Cross Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 9:33 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family, a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and improper turning.

Garces turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Garces was released on a $2,550 bond.

Toya Colbert, 38, of 192 Cypremort Road, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 3:08 p.m. on the charge of hit-and-run driving.

A deputy investigated a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Laura Drive in Patterson and identified the suspect in the incident as Colbert. The deputy found evidence that Colbert struck another vehicle and then left the location. Colbert was released on a summons.

James Pollard Jr., 50, of 413 Camile St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 2:08 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of contractors; misapplication of payments prohibited.

A detective assigned to investigate a case of contractor fraud found evidence that Pollard failed to apply money he received from a customer to material for the construction work he agreed to do in 2017. Pollard turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Franklin. Pollard was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Pollard was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Alyssa Acosta, 25, of 819 Ditch Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 3:39 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of Schedule II hydrocodone, possession of Schedule IV Xanax and a warrant for the charge of forgery.

Scotty Pellerin, 37, of Elm Street, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 3:39 p.m. for charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of Schedule II methamphetamine.

Narcotics detectives traveling on La. 182 into Berwick observed Acosta driving through the area. Detectives knew Acosta was wanted on an active warrant, and stopped her. Detectives also made contact with a passenger identified as Pellerin. While speaking with Pellerin, detectives observed marijuana inside the vehicle. Detectives received consent to search the car and found the pills and a bag of marijuana. They also located methamphetamine in Pellerin’s wallet. The warrant for Acosta was obtained by a detective assigned to investigate a case of stolen checks. The detectives found that Acosta attempted to cash some of the stolen checks at a local bank. Acosta and Pellerin were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.