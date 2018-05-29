Arrest Reports 5-29-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Ty Borel, 17, of 406 David Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 10:49 p.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule I marijuana.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista stopped to speak with two subjects riding bicycles on Saturn Road. The deputy identified one of the subjects as Borel and located marijuana on his person. Borel was released on a summons.

Edmee Allain, 51, of 4682 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Friday at 6:22 a.m. on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy investigating a two-vehicle crash on Chitimacha Trail near Penn Road North in Charenton found that one of the drivers, identified as Allain, had a suspended license. Allain was released on a summons.

Conley Jones, 69, of 1366 Joseph St., Morgan City, was arrested Saturday at 8:35 a.m. on charges of obstructed license plate proper equipment required, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Roderick Street in Morgan City after observing that the license plate expiration sticker was not visible. The deputy identified the driver as Jones and found that he was driving with a suspended license. While speaking with Jones, the deputy collected information indicating that he was involved in illegal drug activities. Jones refused consent to search the vehicle. The K-9 Unit was contacted and arrived on scene. K-9 Buddy showed a positive odor response of the presence of illegal drugs. The deputy searched the vehicle and located a pipe used to smoke crack cocaine. Continuing the investigation, the deputy also found evidence that the drug paraphernalia belonged to Jones. Jones was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $3,000.

Destry Weber, 52, of 108 Jordan Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 1:33 p.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace appearing in an intoxicated condition.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a disturbance at a residence on Jordan Lane in Bayou Vista. The deputy made contact with Weber and observed that he had been drinking. The deputy advised Weber to stop drinking, remain inside, and get some rest. Weber went inside. However, before the deputy left the location, he heard Weber yelling at other subjects and causing a disturbance in the neighborhood. The deputy transported Weber to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Weber was later released on a summons.

Joshua Essex, 24, with no street address available, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 3:49 p.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery strangulation.

Deputies responded to a call for service regarding two male subjects fighting on Arlington Road in Bayou Vista. When they arrived, deputies observed two male subjects outside of a residence. Deputies heard one of the subjects yelling at the other. Deputies identified the subject who was yelling as Essex. Through the investigation, deputies found evidence that Essex grabbed the other subject by the throat and pushed the victim. A deputy transported Essex to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Arthur Gray III, 23, of 545 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday at 6:16 p.m. on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Cypremort Road near Lockette Road in Four Corners. Detectives found evidence that Gray fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a family member. Detectives also learned that there was an ongoing dispute between the two men. The male victim was uninjured. Gray turned himself in at the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department following the incident. Gray was booked into the St. Mary parish Law Enforcement Center. He was released after posting an $8,500 bond.

Corey Fernandez, 29, of 120 Terrebonne St., Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 4:22 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and on a warrant for the charge of willful disobedience of a judgement. Fernandez turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

Kylee Wilson, 21, of 336 Franklin St., Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 6:42 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of no driver’s license on person.

A deputy investigating a separate complaint at a business in Bayou Vista made contact with Wilson and located the active warrant for her arrest. Wilson was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Wilson was released after completing the court ordered sentence.

Walter Valdivieso, 42, of 1408 N. Third St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 1:15 a.m. on the charge of driver must be licensed.

A deputy investigating a single vehicle crash on La. 182, east of the Greenwood overpass, found that the driver, Valdivieso, did not have a driver’s license. Valdivieso was released on a summons.

Conner Wells, 17, of 114 Parro Lane, Berwick, was arrested Sunday at 10:36 p.m. on a warrant for charges of theft and criminal trespass.

The warrant was issued following an investigation into the theft of crawfish. Property owners in the Bateman Island area observed Wells on their lease dumping crawfish from their traps. The property owners collected information on the suspect and turned it over to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. A deputy came into contact with Wells while patrolling Bayou Vista and located the active warrant for his arrest. The deputy transported Wells to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Wells was released on a $2,000 bond.

Lee Boudreaux, 43, of 225 N. Verret St., Amelia, was arrested Monday at 4:05 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family and two warrants for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

Deputies located Boudreaux at his residence and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $216,967.

Two juvenile males, both 15 years old from Jeanerette, were arrested Tuiesday at 1:58 a.m. on the charge of curfew violation.

A deputy observed a vehicle cross over the fog line on La. 182 in the Sorrel area and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified two of the occupants as juveniles. Both juveniles were released to their guardians pending juvenile court proceedings.

Third Ward Marshal Carla B. Weidenboerner reported the following arrest:

Nicole Williams, 36, of 843 Lsue Drive, Eunice, was detained by Morgan City police after they learned she had a warrant for Franklin City Court for charges of driving under suspension—first offense and no tail light.

Williams was transported by Franklin/Third Ward marshals to the Franklin Police Department for booking. Williams is being held on a $450 cash bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Lysander Williams, 49, of Banner Drive, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:45 a.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery—second offense and resisting an officer by flight. Williams was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Freddie Brown, 37, of Tabor Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday 11:56 p.m. on the charge of flight from an officer. Brown was booked, processed, and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Brett Gaspard, 27, of Baker Road, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 6:08 p.m. on the charge of simple criminal damage to property. Gaspard was booked, processed, and held on a $1,000 bond.

Daniel Laviolette, 31, of Dalton Drive, New Iberia, was arrested Sunday at 6:13 p.m. on the charge of theft. Laviolette was booked, processed, and held on a $1,500 bond.

Shannon Cook, 29, of Choctaw Street, Charenton, was arrested Sunday at 6:13 p.m. on the charge of theft. Cook was booked, processed, and held on a $1,500 bond.

Dexter Rudolph, 26, of Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Monday at 12:36 a.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of careless operation of a motor vehicle. Rudolph was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Gary Jones, 50, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 11:48 p.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule I narcotics. Jones was booked, processed, and held on a $2,000 bond.