Arrest Reports 5-24-18

May 23 Report

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Claude Charlot III, 24 of Leonard Street, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 9:07 a.m. on the charge of battery on a corrections officer.

Claude is an inmate at the parish jail and pushed a deputy resulting in said charge. He remains incarcerated.

Nathan Corley, 38, of La. 182, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 3:51 p.m. on a warrant from drug court.

He was transported to the parish jail and incarcerated with bond set at $100,000.

Scott Authement, 42, of Main Street, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Additional charges were filed of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, eight counts of possession of legend drugs and possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation for the additional charges took place at an address on Lake Palourde Road in Amelia.

He was transported to the parish jail for booking and incarceration. No bail is set at time of press release.

Tanya Authement, 46, of La. 182, Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 10:16 a.m. on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was subsequently released on a summons.

Jeremy Perez, 25, of Lake Dautrieve Road New Iberia was arrested Tuesday at 8:27 p.m. on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, careless operation, no drivers license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy responded to a complaint of a reckless driver in the Garden City area. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver took off at a high rate of speed on a long pursuit that ended in the arrest. Perez was transported to the parish jail for booking and incarceration.

Brennan Bergeron, 21, of Watkins Street, Berwick was arrested on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on charges of improper lane use, reckless operation of a vehicle, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of drug free zone.

Deputies observing the suspect vehicle’s movements, affected a traffic stop; and during the stop, evidence was found leading to the charges.

Bergeron was transported to the parish jail and incarcerated there.

Devin Clay, 26, of Fourth Street, Berwick, was arrested Tuesday at 4:43 p.m. on charges of possession heroin with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of drug free zone and possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

The arrest was the result of a search warrant conducted at Devin’s apartment. He was transported to the parish jail and there, incarcerated.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Shelton Phillips, 22, of Georgetown Road, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 3:26 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension—first offense and tail lamps. Phillips was booked, processed, and released on a $350 bond.

Dea’Zhone Baker, 23, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 3:52 p.m. on a warrant for parole violation. Baker was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

May 24 Report

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Trawn Martin, 47, of 5405 La. 87, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 10:39 a.m. on charges of improper lane usage, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids and operating a vehicle while intoxicated—second offense.

Jermaine Alexis, 43, of 821 Henkle St., Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 10:39 a.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids and possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

A deputy patrolling La. 87 near Charenton Beach Road observed a vehicle cross over the fog line and onto the shoulder of the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Martin, and passenger as Alexis. The deputy observed two open containers of beer inside the vehicle and also saw a bag of what appeared to be marijuana. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and found that the bag contained synthetic cannabinoids. While speaking with Martin, the deputy smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and person. The deputy conducted a standardized field sobriety test. Martin performed the test poorly. Following the traffic stop investigation, Martin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Alexis was released on a summons. No bail is set.

David Moresi Jr., 39, of 133 N Orphan St., Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 4:04 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of resisting an officer by providing false information, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate and expired motor vehicle inspection. A correctional deputy transported Moresi from the Lafayette Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Tyler Palmature, 20, of 2089 Four Mile Bayou Road, Napoleonville, was arrested Wednesday at 4:41 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. A correctional deputy transported Palmature from the Assumption Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Lee Butler, 51, of St. Joseph Lane, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 8:41 a.m. on warrants dated for charges of theft by shoplifting—fifth offense and remaining where forbidden.

Butler was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Francis Casmire Jr., 61, of Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette, was arrested by Jeanerette Police Department and transported to the Franklin Police Department, Wednesday, at 1:40 p.m. on warrants for charges of violation of protective order and simple burglary.

Casmire was additionally charged on a warrant for parole violation. Casmire was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Randy Foret, 27, of Main Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 5:48 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of theft of goods.

Foret was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.