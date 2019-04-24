Arrest Reports 4-24-19

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests:

Darnisha Erica Veal, 22, of 8307 Milan St., Metairie, was arrested Monday at 10:23 a.m. for charges of procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle and driving under suspension.

A deputy conducting traffic enforcement on US 90 Eastbound near MLK Boulevard in Morgan City observed a vehicle refusing to enter the left lane while first responders were working an accident. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, identified as Veal. A background check on Veal revealed she was driving under suspension. She was issued a summons.

Jackie Ann Naquin, 38, of 6372 Shrimpers Row, Houma, was arrested Monday at 12:57 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer by providing false information.

Naquin was located at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. She was booked on the above-mentioned warrant. Naquin was released on her own recognizance.

Alita Tabb, 19, 241 Deslinger Road, Baldwin, was arrested Monday at 1:12 p.m. on warrants for failure to appear for trial for the charge of possession of marijuana 14 grams or less and failure to appear for trial for the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.

Tabb was located at her residence on the active warrants. She was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $400.

Roni Landry, 30, of 137 Paul Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1:12 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear for trial for the charge of possession of marijuana 14 grams or less and failure to appear for trial for the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.

Landry was located at 241 Deslinger Road in Baldwin, on the active warrants. She was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $3,000.

Elizabeth Ann Miller, 56, of 271 Grandwood Drive, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 4:16 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear for charges of obedience to officers and traffic signs, direct contempt and failure to honor a written promise.

Miller was located at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City, on the active warrant. She was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $350.

Tylan Trevon Gray, 18, of 30966 Creekbend Avenue, Denham Springs, was arrested Monday at 5:02 p.m. for the charge of possession of marijuana.

Deputies were stationary on Irish Bend Road near St. Joseph Lane in Franklin when they observed a vehicle speeding. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver and the passenger, later identified as Gray. While speaking with the driver, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. Upon conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy found two hand-rolled cigars containing marijuana which Gray admitted were his. Gray was issued a summons.

Whitney Ann Klein, 54, of 111 Cypress Avenue, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 12:46 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of telephone calls-harrassment.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Klein. A background check revealed the active-warrant. She was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. She was released on a summons.

Christine Williams, 61, of 1214 Joseph St., Amelia, was arrested Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of possession of Schedule I drugs marijuana.

Williams was located at her residence on the above-mentioned warrant. She was issued a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest:

Joseph Williams, 58, of Eighth Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 5:15 a.m. on charges of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was additionally arrested on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on charges of battery of a dating partner, simple battery and possession of marijuana.

Williams was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.