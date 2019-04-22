Arrest Reports 4-22-19

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrests:

Darius Johnson, 21, of Martin Luther King Blvd., Baldwin, was arrested Thursday at 6:30 a.m. on the charge of simple battery.

Johnson was booked, processed, and released on a $5,000 bond.

Angelic Hines, 34, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 2:11 p.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace.

Hines was booked, processed, and released on a $3,500 bond.

Jason Adams, 42, of Malcolm Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 9:54 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on charges of hunt raccoons or opossums illegally, violate outlaw quad night hunting regulations, and hunting without permission.

Adams was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Madeline Hebert, 21, of Gibbs Road, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 2:08 p.m. on a warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for the charge of telephone harassment.

Hebert was booked, processed, and released on a $500 bond.

Quetella Wiley, 39, of Anderson Villa, Orange, Texas, was arrested Saturday at 1:10 a.m. on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer and public intimidation.

Wiley was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Catrina Stewart, 40, of John Street, Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 5:21 p.m. on the charge of obstruction of justice.

Stewart was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Jules Druilhet Jr., 44, of Bodin Road, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 6:13 p.m. on charges of resisting an officer and violation of a protective order.

Druilhet was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Brittany Broussard, 30, of Molbert Lane, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Sunday at 12:14 a.m. on charges of resisting an officer, remaining where forbidden and interfering in police investigation.

Broussard was booked, processed, and released on a $3,500 bond.

Marlin Lancelin, 32, of Lockette Road, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 3:49 a.m. on the charge of terrorizing.

Lancelin was booked, processed, and released on a $4,500 bond.

Deazhone Baker, 24, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 12:42 p.m. on charges of suspended driver’s license, failure to stop and brake lights.

Baker was booked, processed and released on a $750 bond.

Truman Perrodin, 49, of Friendship Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1:04 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of battery of a dating partner.

Perrodin was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrests:

Darius Johnson, 21, of Martin Luther King Blvd., Baldwin, was arrested Thursday at 6:30 a.m. on the charge of simple battery.

Johnson was booked, processed, and released on a $5,000 bond.

Angelic Hines, 34, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 2:11 p.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace.

Hines was booked, processed, and released on a $3,500 bond.

Jason Adams, 42, of Malcolm Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 9:54 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on charges of hunt raccoons or opossums illegally, violate outlaw quad night hunting regulations, and hunting without permission.

Adams was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Madeline Hebert, 21, of Gibbs Road, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 2:08 p.m. on a warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for the charge of telephone harassment.

Hebert was booked, processed, and released on a $500 bond.

Quetella Wiley, 39, of Anderson Villa, Orange, Texas, was arrested Saturday at 1:10 a.m. on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer and public intimidation.

Wiley was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Catrina Stewart, 40, of John Street, Baldwin, was arrested Saturday at 5:21 p.m. on the charge of obstruction of justice.

Stewart was booked, processed, and released on a $2,500 bond.

Jules Druilhet Jr., 44, of Bodin Road, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 6:13 p.m. on charges of resisting an officer and violation of a protective order.

Druilhet was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Brittany Broussard, 30, of Molbert Lane, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Sunday at 12:14 a.m. on charges of resisting an officer, remaining where forbidden and interfering in police investigation.

Broussard was booked, processed, and released on a $3,500 bond.

Marlin Lancelin, 32, of Lockette Road, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 3:49 a.m. on the charge of terrorizing.

Lancelin was booked, processed, and released on a $4,500 bond.

Deazhone Baker, 24, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 12:42 p.m. on charges of suspended driver’s license, failure to stop and brake lights.

Baker was booked, processed and released on a $750 bond.

Truman Perrodin, 49, of Friendship Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 1:04 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of battery of a dating partner.

Perrodin was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.