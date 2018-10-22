Arrest Reports 10-22-18

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

David Burrell Jr., 34, of Township Lane, Lafayette, was arrested Friday at 1:45 p.m. on charges of no insurance, driving under suspension and switched license plate.

Burrell was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.

Marissa Bouton, 28, of Sanders Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 2:46 p.m. on charges of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I narcotics marijuana, possession of Schedule II narcotics methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV narcotics alprazolam and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone.

Bouton was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Ivy Hebert Sr., 46, of Flattown Road, Baldwin, was arrested Friday at 4:15 p.m. on charges of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I narcotics marijuana—second offense, possession of Schedule II narcotics methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV narcotics alprazolam and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone.

Hebert was additionally arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Hebert was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Abrianti Colar, 24, of Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:24 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of speeding.

Colar was booked, processed, and released on a $365 bond.

Barry Jackson, 37, of of Trowbridge Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 5:38 a.m. on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Jackson was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Tyrone Jackson, 35, of Trowbridge Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 5:02 p.m. on a warrant for Jeanerette City Court for failure to appear on the charge of no driver’s license.

Jackson was booked, processed, and released on a $175 bond.

Kirnesha Navy, 27, of Madeline Avenue, Lafayette, was arrested Monday at 1:56 a.m. on charges of resisting an officer by refusing to identify and misrepresentation during booking.

Navy was additionally arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear for trial.

Navy was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.