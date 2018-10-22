Arrest Reports 10-21-18

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

Lawrence Milton Jr., 40, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 12:03 p.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule I narcotics marijuana.

Milton was booked, processed, and held on a $2,000 bond.

Allen Jones, 41, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 3:58 p.m. on the charge of battery on a police officer.

Jones was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Damian Landry, 31, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 7:38 p.m. on a warrant for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Landry was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Tracy Oubre, 61, of 153 Mars Street, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 4:05 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.

A deputy went to a residence on 153 Mars Road to serve an active arrest warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Oubre and advised him of the active warrant for his arrest. Oubre was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $15,000.

Earl Brown, 31, of 1803 Anderson St., New Iberia, was arrested Thursday at 4:21 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids and flight from an officer.

A corrections deputy made contact with Brown at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for his arrest. Brown was arrested and booked on said warrant. No bail has been set.

Brandon Hatch, 24, of 568 Oregon St., Berwick, was arrested Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on the charge of signal lamps and signal devices, and on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of theft of goods under $500, failure to use seatbelts and fail to honor written promise to appear.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista observed a car traveling on Southeast Boulevard with non-operable tail lights. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Hatch. Through the stop, the deputies learned of two active warrants for Hatch’s arrest. Hatch was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Hatch was released on a $2,375 bond.

Migel Webb, 19, of 1019 Grace St., Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 11:26 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and transactions involving drug proceeds.

A corrections deputy made contact with Webb when he turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for his arrest. Webb was arrested on said warrants and booked. No bail has been set.

Randy Powell, 59, of 823 Waterworks Road, Amelia, was arrested Friday at 3:07 a.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless operation and no driver’s license on person.

While being stationary in the area of Duhon Bypass Road, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Powell. The deputy smelled the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Powell’s person. Powell consented to field sobriety in which he performed poorly. Powell was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for testing on the Intoxilizer 9000. Powell’s blood alcohol content was .245g%. Powell was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $3,250.

Richard Simmons, 46, of 2640 Daniel Tuner St., Houma, was arrested Friday at 4:44 a.m. on the charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was dispatched to US 90 in reference to a reckless driver. The deputy observed the vehicle in the area of the Calumet Bridge. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Simmons. Simmons was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $1,000.