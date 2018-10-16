Arrest Reports 10-16-18

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Carl Allen, 27, of Park Street, Patterson, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the parish jail.

Demetrius Green, 29, of Mike Drive, Patterson, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on the charge of domestic battery—first offense and a warrant for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for the charge of domestic abuse battery—first offense—victim pregnant.

He was transported to the parish jail.

Dequante Wesley, 24, of Orange Street, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday on the charge of possession of cocaine and nine active warrants. He was transported to the parish jail. The warrants are: a Sixth Ward Probation Division out of Saint Mary Parish warrant for the charge of contempt of court/ probation violation and revocation of previously suspended sentence of 90 days and 10 days, a 16th Judicial Court Saint Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana 14 grams or less, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest, a 16th Judicial Court Saint Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, battery of a police officer and resisting a police officer with force or violence, a 16th Judicial Court Saint Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on the charge of distribution of marijuana less than 2.5 pounds, a Sixth Ward Court Morgan City Police Department warrant for charges of unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer and criminal trespassing, two City Court of Morgan City warrants for the charge of entry/remaining where forbidden, a City Court of Morgan City warrant for the charge of contempt of court- arraignment and a Probation Division out of Saint Mary Parish warrant for the charge of contempt of court- violation terms of probation.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a suspicious person and suspicious activity, Saturday. During the investigation, the Chitimacha K-9 Narcotics unit was deployed which resulted in the arrests.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Howard Gabriel, 55, of 230 Easy St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 4:23 p.m. on a warrant for three counts of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Tommy Carson Sr., 47, of 519 Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 4:23 p.m. on a warrant for three counts of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin was dispatched to a residence on Iberia Street in reference to a residential burglary. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner who said the residence had been burglarized. Through the investigation, video surveillance showed two male subjects entering the residence and leaving with items. The subjects were identified as Gabriel and Carson. The deputy and detectives located Gabriel and Carson at a residence on Martin Luther King Boulevard and made them aware of the warrants for their arrest. A search warrant was served for the residence and stolen items were recovered. Both men were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set. The investigation is ongoing.

Juvenile male, 14, of Patterson, was arrested Monday at 6:15 p.m. on the charge of ungovernable juvenile.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a residence in Patterson in reference to an ungovernable juvenile. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the resident and a juvenile male who had left the residence without permission and had returned after some time. The juvenile was arrested and released into the custody of the guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.