Arrest Reports 10-1-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Earl Fabre, 36, of 723 Spring Bayou Road, Marksville was arrested Wednesday at 11:23 a.m. on a warrant for failing to appear to court on charges of monetary instrument abuse, illegal possession of stolen things, flight from an officer, operating a vehicle while license suspended and operating a vehicle without proof of insurance.

Fabre was transported from Avoyelles Parish Jail where he was being held, to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Bail is set at $12,000.

Ashly Bennett, 31, of 900 Tall Timbers Drive, Patterson was arrested Wednesday at 1:58 p.m. on the charge of theft.

A deputy assigned to patrol the Bayou Visa responded to a theft at a local business. The investigation yielded evidence that Bennett left the business without paying for multiple items. Bennett was arrested and transported to the parish jail. She was later released after posting a $1,500 bail amount.

Charles Hoft, 47, of 223 Jones Street #4, Berwick was arrested Thursday at 12:07 a.m. on charges of driving under suspension and no license plate light.

The deputy patrolling the Bayou Vista area observed a vehicle to have a nonfunctioning license plate light. As a result, the deputy initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Hoft. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Hoft’s license was suspended. Hoft was arrested and released on a summons.

Andrew Kovac, 36, of 3470 Lake Palourde Road, Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 8:25 a.m. on a Terrebonne Parish warrant for failure to appear on charges of failure to use safety belt, domestic abuse battery and simple battery.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a residence on Lake Palourde Road in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival at the residence, the deputies made contact with Kovac who was in a verbal argument with another person. The deputies learned of an active warrant for Kovac’s arrest. Kovac was transported to the St. Mary Parish Enforcement Center for booking and was held for another agency.

Joshua Labbe, 33, of 404 Mingues Road, New Iberia, was arrested Thursday at 10:39 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A transportation deputy transported Labbe from Iberia Parish to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for St. Mary Parish. Bond was set at $24,223.

Shonda Atwell, 41, of 5117 Old Jean Road, St. Martinville, was arrested Thursday at 10:42 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of speeding in a posted zone and operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

A transportation deputy transported Atwell from Iberia Parish to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for St. Mary Parish. Bond was set at $3,000.

Neftiun Santiago, 48, of Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 11:29 p.m. on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and resisting arrest.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to a disturbance in progress at a local business. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a representative of the business who informed the deputy of a man who had come into the business and was attempting to fight with customers. The deputy made contact with the man outside the business, who was identified as Santiago. Santiago resisted the officer as he was taken into custody. Santiago was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond was set at $3,500.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrests:

Rahem Robertson, 24, of Sixth Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 9:33 p.m. on the charge of theft.

Robertson was additionally arrested on a warrant for New Iberia City Court for failure to appear for arraignment.

Robertson was booked, processed, and held on a $1,500 bond.

Reginald Jackson, 56, of Mitchell Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 3:02 a.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated—first offense and driving on roadway laned for traffic. Jackson was booked, processed, and released on a $2,750 bond.

Kerry Davis Jr., 27, of Alexander Lane, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 3:36 a.m. on the charge of driving while intoxicated—first offense. Davis was booked, processed, and held on a $2,500 bond.

Giovanni Feliciano-Roman, 29, of Darwin Road, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 3:19 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I narcotics marijuana, no insurance, unregistered vehicle, switched plate and driving under suspension. Roman was booked, processed, and released on a $3,750 bond.

Aaron Bourque, 31, of Wilfred Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 2:13 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of theft by shoplifting.

Bourque was booked, processed, and released on a $1,500 bond.