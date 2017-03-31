‘Neighborhood Watch’ meeting Wednesday

Fri, 03/31/2017 - 8:23am zachary fitzgerald

The Morgan City Police Department will host a "Neighborhood Watch" meeting Wednesday for the area bordered by Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard to Aycock Street and from Allison Street to Railroad Avenue.

This area covers the Wyandotte and Walsh subdivisions, Park Road area to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Wyandotte Elementary School.

Anyone who lives this area or wishes to get information regarding hosting a meeting in your neighborhood should try to attend. All residents and businesses are invited to attend. For more info, contact Lt. John Schaff at 985-380-4605.

