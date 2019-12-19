Police: Ex-felon arrested after gun, drugs found

Police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations and saw a hand-rolled cigar with suspected marijuana, which led to a search and the discovery of a gun in the vehicle and ecstasy on the driver, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

—Robert Parker Jr., 39, of Berwick, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday for charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (MDMA-Ecstasy), possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, general speed law violation, following too close and 6th Ward court probation violation.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. 90 for following too close and general speeding. The driver was identified as Parker and the officers observed a partially burnt hand-rolled cigar containing suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.

It was learned that Parker had an outstanding warrant for his arrest through 6th Ward Morgan City Court. A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located a semi-automatic handgun which Parker could not legally possess due to him being a convicted felon. A search of Parker’s person also revealed that he was in possession of MDMA (Ecstasy). He was jailed with no bond set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 28 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Theresa Sandling, 54, of Cleveland Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of hit and run. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Becky Drive in reference to a hit and run crash that happened at a local business Sunday.

The deputy made contact with the complainant who stated that someone backed up into his vehicle while he was at the business. The deputy obtained information and developed Sandling as the driver of the vehicle. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear March 11.

—Scott Anthony Ledet, 52, of Morgan City, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of traffic control signals, driving under suspension and no insurance.

A deputy was stationary on Southwest Boulevard and U.S. 90 when he observed a vehicle turn right on red when it is posted “no right on red.” The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Ledet. Dispatch advised the deputy that Ledet’s license was suspended and he did not have insurance on the vehicle. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear March 11.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 34 calls of service and the following arrest was made:

—Demarcus Deshawn McNeal, 22, of Cypremont Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of first offense possession of marijuana.

The Morgan City Police Department received a complaint of a person brandishing a firearm in the area of Headland Street and Railroad Avenue. Officers came into contact with McNeal during their investigation. McNeal was found in possession of suspected marijuana. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.