The Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo's Scramble was held June 9 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. First-place winners in the nine-hole event, which kicked off the rodeo, were
Mark Blanchard and Joey Rodriguez. The duo combined for a 28. With them is tournament official Jo Anne Bergeron. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
The Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo's Scramble was held June 9 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Second-place winners in the nine-hole event, which kicked off the rodeo, were Cade Thibodeaux, left, and Jeff Gary, right. The duo combined for a 33. With them is tournament official Jo Anne Bergeron. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
The Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo's Scramble was held June 9 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Third-place winners in the nine-hole event, which kicked off the rodeo, were Bill Marin, left, and Bryan Purpera, right. The duo combined for a 33. With them is tournament official Jo Anne Bergeron. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
The Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo 's Scramble was held June 9 at The Atchafalya at Idlewild near Patterson. Jonathan Scully won the Long Drive competition. He is congratulated by tournament official JoAnne Bergeron. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Ben Dupre won Closest to the Pin award at the Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo's Scramble June 9 at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. With him is tournament official Jo Anne Bergeron. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of The Atchafalaya at Idlewild)
Morgan City Oilfield Fishing Rodeo Scramble
