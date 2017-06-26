Hunter education course begins Monday

A hunter education course has been scheduled through the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Monday night, the first session of the classroom course will begin at the Patterson Community Center at 6 pm. The classroom course will continue Tuesday and Thursday. Registrants must attend all sessions of this course and the range portion Saturday.

To register or for more information on Louisiana hunting safety requirements, visit the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ website, www.wlf.louisiana.gov/ and follow the Hunter and Hunter Education links. The classes are led by a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries volunteer instructor with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

If you have questions about the courses, contact Detective/Lt. Howard “Buddy” Rogers at 985-384-1622.