Alpha March 8, 1923 — Omega March 25, 2020

Zadie Topham Theriot was born in Morgan City, La., to a very large family of five boys and five girls. With her being the youngest of the girls, she was often called on to care for members of the family.

Her love for her family, her faith in God, and her belief in the power of prayer provided her a full time job. Whether it was prayer, phone calls or visits, she was the inspiration and encouragement that everyone needed. She is remembered for her beautiful smile when she worked at Hallelujah Square or at the Church of God of Prophecy where she was a faithful member her entire life.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry “J.D.” and Pamela Governale Theriot, and step-daughter, Diane Theriot Martin and significant other, Tom Forgey. Zadie’s grandchildren include Greg and his wife Christine Stansbury Theriot; Heather Theriot and husband Mack Berseygay; Mike Beadle and girlfriend Stephanie Smith; Robert Martin VI and wife Lori; Ellen Martin and fiancé Joe Theriot; James Williams; and Kim Williams. Great-grandchildren include Hayley Prestenbach, Brandon Beadle, Cole Theriot, Brock Theriot, Bella Berseygay, Sev Martin, Drew Martin and Jalah Boenig.

Zadie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ulysse Jean and Mary Victorina Dupree Topham; and her husband of 39 years, Junius J. Theriot. Her siblings and their spouses all preceded Zadie: Garret and Ellen Gaudet Topham; Creighton and Myrtle King Topham; Ethel Topham and husband Alvin Jack Gaudet; Royal and Helen King Topham; Relma Topham and husband Warner A. Beadle; Inez Topham and husband Earn J. Brown; Leland Topham and two wives Jewell “Doody” Randle and Mildred Flanigan; Sadie Mae Topham and husband Victor “Son” Businelle Sr.; and Elton “Penu” Topham and his two wives Eileen O’Bannon and Laura Alene Randle; her step-son, Junius “Buddy” Theriot; and son-in-law, Robert Martin.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to several angels: Hayley Prestenbach, great-granddaughter who put six years of her life on hold to care for her great-grandmother; niece, Jackie Rhyne and her family Ken, Stacy and Noah for always being there; Pamela Theriot, daughter-in-law, her weekend caregiver; sitter, Wendy Hill; Gavin Desormeaux, Hayley’s arm of support; Dr. William Cefalu Jr., her personal doctor; and The Heart of Hospice team with nurse Sue Bonvillain. Thanks also go to Debbie Ledet Lee of Sheldon Hair Studio and great staff of Hargrave Funeral Home.

The family will hold a private graveside service due to the extenuating circumstances with the COVID-19 virus.