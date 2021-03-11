Yvette Lejeune Ardoin, 56, a native of Morgan City and resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by a daughter, Paige Ardoin of Ville Platte; two brothers, Alvin Lejeune of Amelia and Michael Lejeune of Houston, a sister, Bernadette Hebert of Berwick; and a grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Memorial visitation will be Friday, 4-7 p.m., with services at 5:30 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home, who is in charge of arrangements.