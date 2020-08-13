Wona Faye (Vincent) Breaux, 79, Marion, passed away Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, at her home.

She was born Friday, March 7, 1941, in Lyons Point, Louisiana, the daughter of Ulysse and Edna (Simon) Vincent. Wona loved spending time with her family and retired from the Bell South Company after years of dedication. She enjoyed watching game shows on TV, working crossword puzzles, and gambling. Wona was an avid New Orleans Saints fan, loved Elvis and her favorite color was pink!

Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie (husband, Monte) Miller; two sisters, Mary Granger, and Verna Hargrave; two grandchildren, Dean (girlfriend, Lindsey Hyde) Miller, and Meghan (boyfriend, Mason Pattison) Miller; one step-granddaughter, Courtney (husband, Travis) Bruce; three great-grandchildren, Bentley Miller, Aubrey Miller, and Maverick Pattison; two step great-grandchildren, Karsten, and Kohen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulysse and Edna Vincent; her husband, Allen Breaux; a daughter, Bridgett Breaux; four brothers, and seven sisters.

A time of visitation and remembrance will be observed on August 15, 2020 from 8am until time of dismissal at 12:30pm at Hargrave Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place following visitation at 1:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with graveside services being held in the Morgan City Cemetery after.

In keeping with government mandate, Hargrave Funeral Home can allow for only 150 guests in its facility and Sacred Heart Catholic Church can accommodate 100 guests. All guests are asked to wear face masks as well as adhere to social distancing protocols upon entry of the funeral home or church.