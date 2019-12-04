Article Image Alt Text

WINNIE REBARDI VERRET

Wed, 12/04/2019 - 12:12pm

Winnie Mae Rebardi Verret, 82, a native of Berwick and resident of Ricohoc, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
She is survived by three daughters, Dolores Dupuis, Donna DeHart and Shirley James; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three siblings, Sandra Kliebert, Frank Rebardi and Lonnie Rebardi; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, parents, a granddaughter, a sister and five brothers.
Visitation was from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson. Burial followed in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ibert’s Mortuary of Patterson was in charge of arrangements.

