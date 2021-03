Winnie Kullman Head, 85, of Ringgold, Georgia, died February 11, 2021.

She is survived by a brother, James Kullman Sr. of Morgan City; a sister, Audrey King of Ponchatoula; a son, Kary Head of Ringgold, Georgia; seven grand-children; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one step great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers, a son and a grandson.

Burial will be Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

W.L. Wilson and Sons Funeral home of Oglethorpe, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.