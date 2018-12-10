March 21, 1952- December 5, 2018

Wilson “Willie” Ignace Bradberry, 66, a resident of Berwick, Louisiana, went home to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Willie was born March 21, 1952 in Raceland, Louisiana, the son of John Elois Bradberry and Olivia Santiny Bradberry.

Willie was a devout Catholic who prayed his rosary every day. He was a loving husband to his beautiful wife, Julie, for 17 years before her passing. He was a loving father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and godfather. Willie worked for Cameron, A Schlumberger Company, for 43 years and was planning to retire at the end of the month.

Willie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one daughter, Amanda Collins of Highlands, Texas; two step-sons, Donnie (Kara) Hamlett of Patterson, Louisiana, and Eddie (Melissa) Hamlett of Galliano, Louisiana; five brothers, Lester (Barbara) Bradberry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Leon (Audrey) Bradberry Sr. of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Johnny Bradberry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Guy (Melanie) Bradberry of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Edward “Eddie” Bradberry of Grand Isle, Louisiana; seven sisters, Eula Mae Copeland of Tylertown, Mississippi, Ruth Guliott of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Frances Ann Driscoll of Laplace, Louisiana, Brenda (C.J.) Ringo of Tolbert, Louisiana, Bonnie Bradberry of Jacksonville, Florida, Esther Flagg of Jacksonville, Florida, and Tammy (Jackie) Matherne of Grand Isle, Louisiana; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Mary Crowe; eight grandchildren, Cassianna Hamlett, Bre’dyn Hamlett, Shelby Hamlett, Dallas Hamlett, Caine Collins, Drake Collins and Xavier Collins-Flores; two great-grandchildren, Mica Hamlett and Alyza Hamlett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Willie was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Marie Billiot Bradberry; parents, John and Olivia Bradberry; and sister, Anastasia Bunten.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Hamlett, Dallas Hamlett, Eddie Hamlett, Jerry Crowe Sr., Jerry Crowe Jr. and Freddie Bowman. Honorary pallbearers will be Willie’s five brothers, Lester Bradberry, Leon Bradberry Sr., Johnny Bradberry, Guy Bradberry, Eddie Bradberry, and his brother-in-law, Jerry Crowe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick, Louisiana, on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Monsignor Courville officiating. Visitation will be held at Twin City Funeral Home Monday, December 10, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at St. Stephen Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. After Mass, Willie will be laid to rest next to his wife at Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum.