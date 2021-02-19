Wilson Eugene Hall III, 61, a native of Fort Benning, Georgia and resident of Bayou Vista, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his residence.

He is survived by his mother, Caroline Hall of Columbus, Georgia; two sisters, Genny Petty of New Braunfels, Texas and Susan Hall of Norcross, Georgia; one brother, Charles Hall of Sugar Hill, Georgia; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.