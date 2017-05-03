A Celebration of Life for Wilmer “Zack” Sereal Jr. will be Saturday, May 6, 2017, 11 a.m., St. Mark Baptist Church, 2414 Fourth Street, Jeanerette, La. Pastor Eric Fondale Officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 9 a.m. until the commencement of the funeral service at St. Mark Baptist Church.

Wilmer “Zack” Sereal Jr. was born February 15, 1951, to the late Wilmer Sereal Sr., and Louise Wesley Sereal. He departed this life peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at his home in Jeanerette, La., after a lengthy illness.

Wilmer leaves to cherish his loving devoted wife, Verna M. Sereal of Jeanerette, La.; 3 sons: Roy (Terrie) of Chicago, IL; Travis and Terrence Sereal of Jeanerette, La.; 2 daughters: Malfrieda (Robert) Sereal of New Orleans, La.; and Markita Sereal of Jeanerete, La.; a great niece he raised as his own Briana Melacon of Grand Marias, La.; 3 grandchildren: Ja’Layia Cayou of New Orleans, La.; Ta’Jiahrae and Jessie Casimere of Galveston, TX; 1 special grandchild he raised as his own: Ja’Queria Sereal of New Orleans, La.; 3 sisters: Celestine Johnlouis, Lauren Sereal of Jeanerette, La.; and Christine (Abraham) Mitchell of New Iberia, La.; 5 brothers: Fred, Benny, Micheal, Larry, and Willie Sereal all of Jeanerette, La.; 5 sisters in law: Rose White, Rita Landry, and Betty Drexler all of Jeanerette, La.; Johnelle Johnson of New Iberia, La.; and Catherine Edwards of Houston, TX; 5 brothers in law: Calvin Johnlouis Sr. and Patrick Roberts of Jeanerette, La.; Larry and Harold Roberts of New Iberia, La.; Charles Roberts of Houston, TX; 2 aunts: Amy Davis and Louella (Raymond) Lumpkin; 2 uncles: Paul Sereal Sr. and Levy (Emma) Wesley; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Louise Wesley Sereal; 2 brothers: Wilfred Robinson Sr. and Wilmer Sereal; 2 sisters: Sarah R. Hebert and Geanetta Sereal Johnlouis; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brothers-in-law.

MK DIXON Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, La. 70514, www.mkdixonfh.com.