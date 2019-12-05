WILLIS RENEE JUNIFER

Willis Renee “Lump” Junifer, 60, a resident and native of Morgan City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at 11:49 ..m. at the University Medicadl Center in New Orleans.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Siracusa Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St., Morgan City (Siracusa Area), from 11 a.m. until funeral services at noon. Pastor Ron Bias will officiate the services.

He is survived by his two children, Aalijah Charles and Mrs. Tommy (Shequina Hunter)-Morgan both of Lafayette, LA; his siblings, Joyce Junifer-Robinson, Clarence Junifer, John Garrett, Carmelia Garrett, Cassandra Garrett, Mrs. William (Julie G.) Bennett and Mrs. Allen (Denise G.) Givens and Terry Garrett; five grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Willis was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and a grandmother. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.