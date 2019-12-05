Willis Renee “Lump” Junifer, 60, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Thursday November 28, 2019 at 11:49 p.m. at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, La.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Siracusa Recreation Center 1110 Grace Street Morgan City (Siracusa Area), La., from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 12 Noon. Pastor Ron Bias will officiate the services.

Memories of Willis, or “Lump”, as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his two children, Aalijah Charles and Mrs. Tommy (Shequina Hunter)-Morgan both of Lafayette, La.; his siblings, Joyce Junifer-Robinson, Clarence Junifer, John Garrett, Carmelia Garrett, Cassandra Garrett, Mrs. William (Julie G.) Bennett and Mrs. Allen (Denise G.) Givens and Terry Garrett; five grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Willis was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and a grandmother.

