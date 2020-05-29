September 8, 1943 — May 28, 2020

Jennings: The family and friends of Willis Touchet are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on May 28, 2020.

Willis was born in Jennings, LA to James Dozia Touchet and Azema Allemand Touchet on September 8, 1943.

He enjoyed working on motors and was a member of the singles social club. Willis was an avid outdoorsman, especially when he was fishing and hunting. He loved spending quality time visiting with friends and family. Willis also loved dancing, which he was extremely enthusiastic about. He had an overall true love for life and lived it fully. Willis will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Willis is survived by his son, Patrick Touchet of Lake Charles, LA; daughters, Suzanna (Steven) Cox of Houma, LA and Jennifer Touchet of Jennings, LA; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; companion, Barbara Abshire of Sulphur, LA; brother, Don (Betty) Touchet of Hathaway, LA; sister, Margia (Lester) Barrilleaux of Andrus Cove, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Willis was preceded in death by his parents, James D. Touchet and Azema A. Touchet; brothers, Harold Broussard, Eddie Dean Touchet and Francis Adam Touchet; wife of 25 years, and the mother of his children, Mildred Trahan Touchet; and his long-time companion, Daisy Mae Billiot.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Willis James Touchet, 76, will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jennings, LA, on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Father Susil Fernando officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters. Visitation will resume on Monday, June 1st from 8 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery following his Mass.

