WILLIMEANER HOWARD

Willimeaner Mickens Howard, 77, a native of Morgan City and resident of Corona, California, died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

She is survived by three sons, Herman Howard III of Phoenix, Keith Howard of Corona, California and Thabiti Umoja of Los Angeles; one daughter, Valencia Tannis of San Diego; two siblings, Bernie Evans of Philadelphia and Peter Mickens of Lafayette; and nine grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and two sisters.

Linda Vista Second Baptist Church, 2706 Korink Avenue, San Diego, CA 92111.

