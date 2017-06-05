February 14, 1931- June 2, 2017

William “Ken” Kenneth Macey, a native of North Carolina and a longtime resident of Bayou L’Ourse, was called to his heavenly home after a courageous battle with cancer. He left with gentle dignity and grace at the age of 86.

A wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Ken Macey proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Later in his life, he joined The East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad where he and his fellow members provided military honors to Veteran Services within the area. He was a dedicated past commander of the squad, as well as past commander of Post 4222 VFW Branch, and a member of the American Legion.

Those left to cherish Ken’s beautiful memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Macey; his four children, Crystal Macey, Donna Hebert, Barry Macey and Arthur Macey; 11 grandchildren, Kelly, Pennie, Brandy, Tess, Timothy, Kenny, Chris, Tonya, Matthew, Luke and Jessica; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

The family requests that memorial visitation be observed on Saturday, June 10, 2017, from noon until time of services at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Military Honors will be rendered by Ken’s fellow members of The East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.