William James Stacy, 82, a resident and native of Four Corners, La., passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:05 p.m. at the Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, La.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, May 18, 2016 from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. at the St. John Baptist Church Four Corners, La., the Rev. Dr. David Jones is Pastor. Burial will follow services in the St. John Church Cemetery.

William’s love and legacy carries on in the hearts and minds of his wife, Gloria Mae Stacy of Four Corners, La.; daughter, Janice Stacy of Brooklyn, NY; grand-children, great grand-daughters; great great-granddaughter, siblings: Ernie Mae Crosby of New York, NY, Alton (Joyce) Stacy of Los Angeles, CA, Mrs. Isaac “Ike” (Annie) Jackson, Bobbie Marks, Mrs. Roland (Alice) Charles, all of Four Corners, La.; sisters-in-laws: brother-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

In addition to his two daughters and parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers: sister: step-mother; father-in-law and mother-in-law five nephews:

