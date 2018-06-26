April 22, 1937- June 22, 2018

William David Duck Jr., a native of Ruston, Louisiana, and a long-time resident of Berwick and Stephensville, Louisiana, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 22, 2018 surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 81.

William enjoyed fishing, traveling and truly embraced the scenic routes he traveled.

Those left to cherish William’s memory are his two sons, William David Duck III, and Kermit Duck and his wife, Stephanie; two grandchildren, Aiden Duck and Evan Duck; his sister-in-law, Shirley Chaisson; his brother-in-law, Barry “Rip” Dayton Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

William will be joined in heaven by his parents, William and Eunice Duck; his wife of 49 years, Linda; and his sister, Beverly Dayton.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Hargrave Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. until dismissal at 10:30 a.m.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Following Mass, William will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Hargrave Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.