WILLIAM 'BILLY' LOUIS PICOU SR.

Born September 15, 1946, a native of Franklin, Louisiana and a lifelong resident of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away peacefully November 11, 2018 (Veterans Day), surrounded by family in McKinney, Texas, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Billy graduated from Patterson High School in 1965 and graduated with an associate degree in Diesel Mechanics. He then enlisted into the United States Navy in 1967 and served in the Naval Reserve until 1972.

Billy worked for Halliburton and retired from Shell Oil Offshore in 1999 after working 40 years in the Gulf of Mexico. Billy was a hard worker and worked several jobs on his days off to provide for his family and instilled good work ethics for his three boys, always encouraging them to do the best they could and to set high goals for themselves and they could accomplish anything if they wanted and be true to themselves and he was so proud of them.

After retiring he was the owner of Bill Picou’s Classic Car Repair and Restoration. He hauled cars throughout the United States as well as restored cars for family and friends. Billy enjoyed attending car shows and Cruising the Coast of Mississippi every year.

Billy will always be remembered for his fast cars and the love of his family and friends, which he had many. He selflessly volunteered and was involved with the schools his boys attended and was involved with the Patterson KC’s and St. Joseph Catholic Church, helping in any way he could.

He and his boys with the help of his devoted family and friends organized the car show for the Patterson Cypress Sawmill Festival for over 20 years.

Those he left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Janis Faye Fontenot (formerly) of Eunice, Louisiana; sons, William (Billy Jr.), his wife Michele, and their daughters, Taylor Angelle and Caitlyn Elizabeth of Patterson, Louisiana, and Corey Thomas, his wife Tia, and their children, Scarlett Syler and Sawyer Grae of McKinney, Texas; a sister, Margaret Greer and her husband Leslie of Brookhaven, Mississippi; and a brother, Thomas Picou and his wife Lisa of New Iberia, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph A. Picou and Idabelle Rochenbaugh Picou; and one son, David Michael Picou.

A memorial service will be held Monday, November 26, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson, Louisiana, from 9 a.m. to noon with a Mass at 11 a.m. Visitation will continue in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Tulsa, Oklahoma.