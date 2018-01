Willard Leftwich Jr., 81, a native of Morgan City and resident of Ragley, died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and his wife.

He is survived by two daughters, Jo Ann Vandenburg Willis and Penny Vandenburg; two sons, Douglas Leftwich and Dale Leftwich; two sisters, Kathy Taylor and Linda Blakeman; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

Private services are pending.