WILL “JIMMY” JOHNSON

Funeral services for Will James “Jimmy” Johnson will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. in the St. Peter Catholic Church Hall. The Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday Morning until time of service. Burial will take place in the St. Peter Church Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

Jimmy Johnson, 79, a resident of Bordelonville passed away on June 4, 2017 in the Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans. He was a Drilling Superintendant for AMOCO for 18 years, member of the Farm Bureau Board of Directors, President of CENLa. New Voice Club. He was a Native American of the Chitimacha Tribe and was a member of the US Armed Services serving in the Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ernestine (Darden) Johnson; sons, Joey Vilcan, Joey LeBlanc and Ryan Keith Johnson; grandson, Ross Breaux.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy R. Johnson of Bordelonville; sons, Mark Johnson (Rhonda) of Charenton, Kelly Johnson of Charenton and Michael Johnson of Charenton, Buddy Bordelon (Dana) of Bordelonville, Lee Bordelon (Lisa) of Abbeville and Gerald Ecuer (Rachel) of Charenton; daughters, Lisa Head (Joe) of Mansura, Kaye Wilkes (Marcus Sr.) of Simmesport. He is also survived by nineteen grandchildren: Brandt, Zayne, Ciera, Calieb, Barbara, Keith, Lee, Jr., Justin, Aaron, Eve, Isabella, Ezra, Malachi, Richard, Shelby, Marcus, Jr., Mandy, Hayden and Gabriella; fourteen great-grandchildren: Bryden, Clay, Addilyn, Kaylee, Roman, Mila, Liam, Jamie, Alex, Emily, Mae, Addilise, Caleb and Noah.

